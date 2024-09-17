Here Comes The Ring!

5 styles of diamond engagement rings to woo the love of your life by saying ‘I Do’

Ready to pop the question? Script set and rehearsed for a proposal she just can’t refuse?

The new age bride is looking for meaningful experiences and bespoke acquisitions. Pick a ring that matches her vibeand her yes is in the bag!

The No Fuss Bride

Round Brilliant Solitaire

For the bride who likes dependable styles, a round brilliant solitaire is an easy choice. You may like to add a twist by going for a glory setting to give the central diamond a neat, modern edge. A harmonious twisted double shank completes the design. The round brilliant solitaire is sophisticated, simple and always in style—a great match for your no fuss fiancée.

That Bride Who Is A Little Extra

Round Brilliant Solitaire with a Halo Setting

If your bride likes flamboyance, consider a round brilliant diamond in a halo setting. The halo adds an outer layer of sparkle—perfect for that extra dazzle. This style is a great blend of power and glamour, ideal for a Wonder Woman who seems to be having it all (and now has you too)!

The Old Soul

Vintage Styles

For the bride who swoons over love letters and heirloom charms, a gamut of diamonds set in a vintage-inspired design is every fairy tale come true. Think interwoven details, grand loops with flourishes and flamboyant diamonds set in a glittering pavé. This retro style is perfect for a bride who is a romantic at heart.

The Modern Bride

Three Stones Ring

For the bride who loves to make a modern statement, a three stone ring is a match made in heaven. The stones span the width of the fingerandthe light play is inherently eye catching and bold. Pick it for a girl with a progressive and fierypersonality! Choose a rose gold band for an on-trend touch.

The One Who Loves To Show Her Mettle

Mixed Metals

For the free-spirit who likes to bend rules, there is ample room to break out even while getting tied down!Go beyond the diamonds, choose styles based on metal bands instead. Mixing metals, by alternating white gold, yellow gold and rose gold bands, gives her ring finger a stacked and unconventional look

The perfect engagement ring is more than just a symbol, it’s a reflection of the bride’s personality. Pick one that’s just right for her. Because just like your relationship, her ring should be one of a kind.

