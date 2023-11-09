Hero MotoCorp makes a splash at EICMA 2023 with production ready vehicles in new categories & futuristic concepts,

Bengaluru, November 09th, 2023 : “In keeping with our vision “Be the Future of Mobility”, Hero MotoCorp is driven by innovation and extensive research. Brand Hero is trusted by its 112 million customers across the world and is now transforming itself as a technology powerhouse that is ready to serve the evolving global customer.

“Through our eco-friendly, sustainable green manufacturing, fuel-efficient ICE products and technologically-advanced electric vehicles, developed at our world-class research and development facilities in India and Germany, we are committed to meeting the current and future mobility needs of customers in diverse geographies around the world.

“With this foray into Europe with our Electric Vehicles, I am confident that Hero MotoCorp will soon emerge as a trusted brand in key markets in the region, just as it has done in other parts of the world. Our philosophy to have a clean, equitable and hospitable planet for future generations is enacted through our products, and services, and I am sure this philosophy resonates with all our stakeholders across the world.”

Dr. Pawan Munjal Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, on Tuesday announced a slew of strategic initiatives here at the EICMA 2023, including extensive growth plans to expand its footprint in electric mobility, enter new ICE vehicle categories and foray into Europe.

Delivering on its commitment to provide world-class experiences and products to its customers across the globe, the company unveiled three concept vehicles and three production-ready vehicles at EICMA – the world’s largest two-wheeler expo. It also announced a road-map to enter the European markets such as Spain, France and the UK by mid-2024.

Addressing global media at the company’s stall at EICMA, Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp said, “We are excited to showcase our latest products and technologies to our stakeholders here who have come from around the world. We are collaborating with highly credible partners in the UK, Spain, and France to start commercial operations in each of these markets by mid 2024. “We will first introduce our electric scooter VIDA V1 in these countries and then expand our offerings with high-capacity premium ICE motorcycles and scooters, which are showcased here. With our expertise in providing high-quality personal mobility solutions at accessible prices, we are confident that our new range of products will be appreciated by customers across geographies. Our aim is to “Innovate and Manufacture in India for the world” and we are changing gears to swiftly move ahead towards this target.”

Product Showcase

The company unveiled two new ICE scooters – the Xoom 125R and the Xoom 160 at the show. Both scooters will enter multiple geographies soon.

It also unveiled the VIDA V1 Pro for Europe and UK markets. The VIDA V1 is the company’s first e-scooter, launched under its emerging mobility brand – VIDA, Powered by Hero.

Building a comprehensive portfolio of high-capacity premium motorcycles, it also unveiled the – Concept 2.5R XTunt– which is a new category for the company.

Aligned with its vision “Be the Future of Mobility”, Hero MotoCorp also unveiled two EV concepts – the Lynx and Acro. Both these products are a completely new take on urban mobility and have been developed at the company’s European R&D hub – the Tech Center Germany, near Munich.

Global Expansion

Showcasing its plans to enter key European markets, Hero MotoCorp also announced that it will enter Europe riding on its electric vehicle brand VIDA.

The VIDA V1 will be the first product to enter in multiple European markets, starting with Spain and France. Simultaneously, the company will also commence operations in the United Kingdom.

Hero MotoCorp will start the commercial operations here towards the middle of the calendar year 2024. In due course, it will also start to bring its premium range of ICE motorcycles and scooters to these countries.

The company has identified distributors for each of these countries and is in process to finalize the commercial agreements.

United Kingdom – The nearly 40-year-old Motogb will be Hero MotoCorp’s distributor in UK. The company is engaged in the retail & distribution of scooters/motorcycles and associated ancillaries; Spare Parts, Clothing, Accessories & Used bikes. They have an independent dealer network of approximately 150+ dealerships

– GD France will be Hero MotoCorp’s distributor in France. With more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, GD France is a key player in two- and four-wheel mobility sector in the French market with more than 300 professional dealers. The group has entered the top-10 brands in 2023, amidst a very demanding market scenario Spain – Noria Motos, subsidiary of Onex group, will be Hero MotoCorp’s distributor in Spain. Onex group has been distributing two-wheeler brands for more than 35 years and are experts in introducing and establishing new brands in the country

Hero MotoCorp’s world-class stall at the EICMA is located at A48, Hall 11 at Fiera Milano. Engaging multiple global stakeholder groups, the company is showcasing its comprehensive product and technology range at the booth. More details at – www.HeroAtEICMA.com

New Product Details

Xoom 125R

The all-new Xoom 125R, is designed for the free-spirited modern warrior with design attributes inspired from a flight of a Falcon. The design translates into a new 14’’ platform that offers increased stability and aggressive styling with perfect aerodynamics. Advanced LED lighting package with first-in-segment Sequential LED Winkers and Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation make the Xoom 125R the complete package. Powered by a refined 125cc engine, it offers fast acceleration, complimented by class-leading vehicle dynamics.

Xoom 160

Entering a new segment, Hero MotoCorp is expanding the Xoom brand profile with the Xoom 160. The Xoom 160 challenges the boundaries of the rider’s mind to explore the roads less traveled, while offering all practicalities.

The new scooter adds the EXTRA to life – extra space, extra comfort, extra superiority, and extra road presence – that provides the feeling of going anywhere and doing anything. Powered by a 156cc liquid cooled engine with enhanced i3s silent start tech (idle stop and silent start system) and featuring an evocative & agile design with a go-anywhere functionality, the Xoom 160 never fails to stand out.

The all-new Xoom 160 offers 14” large wheels with block pattern wide tires for better stability and comfort, a Smart Key with Keyless Ignition, Remote Seat Opening, Smart Find, and aggressive bold design with dual chamber LED headlamp & LED Tail lamp.

Concept 2.5R XTunt

Introducing the “Concept 2.5R XTunt”, a machine crafted for the new-age thrill-seeker, a rider who craves an adrenaline-infused urban adventure. This motorcycle is the embodiment of precision, agility, and unapologetic style.

Built for the urban jungle, the XTunt boasts an aggressive stance, ready to carve out corners with pinpoint precision. Its lightweight chassis, powerful engine and advanced technology

make every ride fun and inspires confidence to do more.

XTunt is a head-turner, with its unique and bold design. It’s a glimpse into the future of riding, a machine designed for the next generation of riders who demand performance, style, and the thrill of urban freestyle.

The high-performance liquid-cooled engine of the XTunt is incorporated in a trellis frame with USD front forks, adjustable mono rear suspension. The vehicle boasts cutting edge features like & active-aero technology and Follow me drone. With the Concept 2.5R XTunt, it is time to unleash a daredevil that is as fearless as its rider!

VIDA V1 Pro

The electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp’s first foray in the electric mobility space was launched in India in October 2022. Now charging up for its Europe and UK entry, the V1 Pro holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance traveled by an electric scooter in 24 hours. It covered 1,780 km (1,106.04 mi) in 24 hours, highlighting the VIDA V1’s outstanding engineering & performance.

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient two removable batteries and flexible charging options, also comes with a class-leading combination of performance, a no-compromise range and top-speed.

The VIDA V1 also offers features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.

VIDA V1 Coupe

An accessory transforms the VIDA V1 into a slick single seater and back to a two-seater as per the rider’s need and style, allowing solo experiences to shine while keeping functionality intact. The Vida V1 Coupe offers a seamless blend of practicality and personal expression.

Concept Lynx (Off Road Electric Motorcycle)

Inspired by Lynx, the medium-sized spotted wild cat known for its agility to climb, the key focus of this product is to have the best ride and handling characteristics with lowest possible weight. The instant torque and quiet operation of the electric motor opens new possibilities in natural as well as residential areas without any intrusion and disturbances.

Design:

The Lynx features a design that mirrors the tenacity of the lynx cat. With a robust and agile frame, it’s ready to tackle the most challenging trails and terrains. The aesthetics give it a distinctive, fierce appearance that commands respect in outdoors. It is designed with a patent pending suspension geometry for better weight distribution. This enables the Lynx to handle rough terrains, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride even in the most demanding conditions. The new type of frame construction allows us to provide best in class front to rear weight distribution resulting in great handling characteristics.

Performance and Technology:

Beneath its rugged exterior, the Lynx packs a high-performance motor, designed to deliver high power and torque right from 0 RPM. Whether you are climbing steep inclines, navigating rocky paths, cutting through sand, or traversing muddy trails, this motorcycle will rise to the challenge. With a mobile app the parameters like regenerative braking and traction control can be customized.

Concept Acro (Kids’ Electric Bike)

The name “Acro” denotes the extremities of a body while appreciating dexterity. Children grow faster than you can blink, and their needs change with every passing year. That’s where Acro comes in, a motorcycle that adapts and evolves alongside the child, providing them with endless fun and adventure for years to come.

Key Features:

3-Point Adjustable Frame: This motorcycle features an innovative feature, adjustable under 2-minutes frame that grows with the child from 3 years to 9 years of age, without needing any tools to adjust. A patent pending adjustable mechanism allows the user to adjust the seat height, the length of bike and handlebar position, to make sure that the ergonomics and ride is uncompromised in each of the 3 sizes of the bike. The batteries used for regular home appliances can be used for easy swap and intra compatibility. No more buying multiple expensive batteries. Charge and use multiple of them simultaneously. Sharing is caring.

App and digital control:

Safety is paramount, and customizable speed settings have been incorporated to ensure a gradual transition as the child gains confidence and skill. Start with a slow and stable pace for beginners and gradually increase the speed to match the child’s ability. The geo fencing feature allows the parents/guardians to control the area of operation. A quick disable button prevents any mishap. The bike’s low-maintenance design means fewer worries for parents. With the silence of an electric motor, the operation is environment friendly and helps maintain the tranquility of the environment without restricting the fun element