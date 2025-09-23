Hettich & Wondrlab Unveil New Campaign: “Slide into the World of Magic”

Mumbai, September 23, 2025: Wondrlab, India’s largest platform-first martech network, has partnered with Hettich India to launch a new campaign that celebrates the brand’s range of Sliding Systems, bringing alive its positioning of Magical Interior Solutions.

A brand long synonymous with pioneering German engineering and innovation, Hettich has consistently redefined luxury furniture fittings in India. With this campaign, the focus shifts to the effortless elegance of its award winning sliding systems crafted to be smooth, silent, seamless; transforming living spaces into a sanctuary of style and fluid functionality. The charm of the campaign comes from the magician girl taking centre stage alongside its products. And like with all things Hettich, the latest campaign gives you a magical experience.

Speaking about the campaign, Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO of Hettich India & SAARC, said:

“Sliding systems are the invisible touch of magic that breathe life into a home. With this new campaign, we intend to showcase how our sliding systems’ smooth, silent and seamless movements turn ordinary moments into little rituals of magic. Beyond creating a buzz and driving consideration for our sliding range through emotive storytelling, the campaign also reinforces and elevates Hettich’s lifestyle positioning.”

Commenting on the creative approach, Hemant Shringy, CCO & Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network, said:

“The joy of smoothly working interior systems is seriously underrated. We tend to think of these things only when they give us trouble in functioning and need maintenance. ‘Slide into the world of magic’ takes a moment and celebrates this joy. Once you experience the effortlessness of Hettich’s sliding solutions you too will start believing in magic. And that’s what we have tried to bring to life in the creative elements.”

The execution mirrors the product’s core promise with fluid visuals and transitions that evoke a sense of effortlessness and delight. While the film is about a little girl sorting out her mess, it doesn’t miss out on magic. The products could very well be the characters in the way they carry the narrative. Everything combines in the communication to really bring out the meaning of – It’s all in Hettich.

The campaign is now live across connected and linear TV, digital, social platforms, print, OOH, and trade channels inspiring homeowners and interior enthusiasts to experience Hettich’s world of magical sliding solutions.