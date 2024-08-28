Hexnode appoints Letizia Latassa as Enterprise Sales Director for the DACH region and Italy

San Francisco, California: Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has appointed Letizia Latassa as its new Enterprise Sales Director for the DACH region(Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and Italy.In her new role, Letizia will lead Hexnode’s sales team in the region, focusing on expanding the company’s customer base and driving revenue growth.
With over two decades of sales experience in the SaaS industry, Letiziabrings has a wealth of skills, including proficiency in international sales, customer acquisition, and various enterprise competencies. Before joining Hexnode, Letizia held leadership roles at Twilio, LogMeIn, and PGi(Premiere Global Services), consistently driving business growth. Letizia’s unique sales approach and strategic leadership will play a crucial role in expanding Hexnode’s services in the DACH region.
Hexnode, with over a decade of experience in the UEM industry, offers a comprehensive device management solution empowering businesses to seamlessly manage a wide range of end points from a single, centralized platform. Hexnode currently supports major platforms including Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and tvOS.
Commenting on the appointment, Tim Bell, Hexnode’sVP of Sales for EMEA and APJ said, “We are thrilled to welcome Letizia as our Sales Director for the DACH and Italy regions. Letizia brings extensive experience in tech sales leadership to Hexnode’s rapidly growing business. As an outstanding coach and strategic leader, she is a perfect fit for the culture we are cultivating at Hexnode. We are excited to grow Hexnode under her leadership in these regions, ensuring strong local support for our valued customers.”
Letizia Latassa expressed her enthusiasm saying, “I am excited to join Hexnodeas as the Enterprise Sales Director for the DACH region and contribute to the company’s growth. The DACH market, with its robust economy and growing adoption of digital solutions, is ripe for Hexnode’s innovative UEM offerings. Our advanced Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions meet the region’s demand for secure and efficient mobile device management. As I build the DACH market with our talented team, I look forward to delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners, enhancing productivity and security across enterprises.”