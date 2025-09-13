Hibbett and adidas Unveil “State Fair” Superstar Inspired by Texas Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., September 13, 2025 — Athletic-inspired fashion and footwear retailer, Hibbett and adidas are teaming up to unveil the “State Fair” Superstar with a limited-edition design inspired by the flavors, vibe and spirit of the State Fair of Texas. With only 1,320 pairs produced, the “State Fair” Superstar is a collab born from the creativity of adidas and the Hibbett employees, who wanted to design something playful and uniquely Texas.

The “State Fair” Superstar was designed to invoke feelings and images of the State Fair with unique details like embossing, a Dallas star, Dubrae belt buckle, corndog hit on the inside right shoe, a ferris wheel on the inside left shoe and (of course) a Texas state silhouette on the bottom sole of both shoes.

The public will get a first in-person look at the gender-inclusive adult and kid sneakers, during a special community event taking place on September 20, 2025, celebrating the launch. The “State Fair” Superstar celebration will take place at the Hibbett store located at 1441 Robert B. Cullum Blvd., Dallas 75210 from 2pm to 8pm and festivities will include giveaways, Texas-themed cowboy hats, diy bolo ties, sheriff badges, Superstar sneaker mechanical bull-style rides, hoops, ring toss, music, promotions and more, along with “State Fair” Superstar try-ons and availability for purchase.

“It was wonderful to be able to tell an authentic Dallas story on Superstar with Hibbett,” said Tamara Griffin, Senior Category Merchandiser, North America, SMUs/Exclusives, adidas. ”Hibbett has a lot of doors in Dallas and it’s going to be fun to see a rollout like this that celebrates community, especially during the Texas State Fair.”

“This collab hits the sweet spot; style, storytelling and community,” said Drake Carroll, Buyer, Men’s Lifestyle Footwear, Hibbett. “The State Fair of Texas is woven into the fabric of Dallas and this Superstar celebrates that tradition in a bold, authentic way – a true moment for both the community and sneaker culture.”

“The State Fair of Texas is an iconic event that draws huge crowds to Dallas/Ft Worth each year and the adidas Superstar has been a legend since they were first seen on the feet of hip-hop legends, decades ago,” said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. “We’re really proud that one of our Buyers, Drake Carroll, partnered with the adidas creative team to create something fun just for Dallas that pays homage to the fair and gives fans a way to keep the spirit alive all year long.”

The “State Fair” Superstars will also be available at 34 stores throughout Dallas/Ft. Worth and online at Hibbett while supplies last.