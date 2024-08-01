HID Partners with Inner Range to Bring Customers Wallet-Enabled Readers

BANGALORE, India – August 01, 2024 – HID®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced an extended partnership with its trusted partner Inner Range, a global provider of integrated access control systems and solutions, to offer Inner Range customers a new range of SIFER credential compatible with wallet-enabled readers, based on HID’s signature line of access control readers, HID Signo®.

“The sheer opportunity to further deepen collaboration with our partners excites us. Mobile access is rapidly becoming a dominant force in reshaping the physical access security industry and we are glad to be able to extend the mobile access in wallet solution to Inner Range to solidify its position as an integrated access control solutions provider globally,” says Prabhuraj Patil, Senior Director, Physical Access Control Solutions, Asean and India Subcontinent, HID. Patil adds, “Inner Range customers will get all the benefits of adding mobile credentials in Apple or Google Wallet (and other OEM wallets in the near future), designed for the future of workplace. I’m excited by the potential of this technology partnership, as we continue to collaborate on future projects, enabled with HID’s secured, sustainable and future-proof identity solutions.”

Leveraging HID’s wallet-enabled readers, Inner Range enriches its reader product portfolio, providing its customers an additional choice of adding HID mobile credentials in wallet, giving employees, tenants and visitors secure and easy access to office spaces, meeting rooms, printers, lockers and other facilities with a tap of their smartphone or smart watch near the Inner Range SIFER- enabled readers, powered by HID Signo. The in-wallet solution powered by HID Mobile Access provides industry leading user-experience while employing advanced encryption and security protocols to ensure that access to facilities is both safe and secure.