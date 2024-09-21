High-Quality, Cost-Effective & Sustainable Boatbuilding

Wixom, MI, September 21, 2024 — RAMPF Group, Inc. is showcasing high-performance tooling boards and Close Contour pastes for the fast and cost-effective production of high-quality tooling parts in the marine industry at IBEX in Tampa, FL, from October 1 to 3 – Booth 502.

Key facts

1. In shipbuilding, RAMPF’s styling, modeling, and tooling boards are used for the manufacture of interior fittings, lay-up tools, master models, and laminating molds, amongst others.

2. Close Contour Pastes reduce material consumption, production waste, and the time needed for milling and post-processing. The epoxy systems can be applied quickly and easily to vertical surfaces without sagging.

3. RAMPF has developed specialized pastes for large-scale modeling that enable the processing of large-area sections in one go.

RAKU® TOOL Board Materials

RAMPF is the world’s largest producer of styling, modeling, and working boards based on polyurethane and epoxy. The easy-to-machine materials feature

> Fine and homogenous surfaces

> Very good dimensional stability

> Very good mechanical properties

> Very good impact and edge strength

In the marine industry, RAKU® TOOL boards are used, amongst others, for the manufacture of

> Interior fittings

> Lay-up tools

> Master models

> Molds for laminating parts

RAKU® TOOL boards contain up to 30 percent raw materials obtained from chemical recycling. Thanks to a pioneering process developed by RAMPF, up to 50 percent of the company’s tooling board production residues are recycled and reused.

RAKU® TOOL Close Contour Pastes

RAMPF’s two-component epoxy systems are applied manually or with a CNC machine to various near net shape substructures, including RAKU® TOOL SB-0080 styling board, EPS, and cast aluminum. This significantly reduces material usage, production waste, and time for milling and finishing.

RAKU® TOOL Close Contour pastes enable fast, easy application without sagging on vertical surfaces. After a short room-temperature curing period, CAD-based milling can begin. The low dust, low exotherm thixotropic systems feature

> Very fine and homogeneous surfaces

> Very good edge strength

> High compressive strength

> High temperature resistance

RAMPF has developed specialized Close Contour pastes for large-scale modeling that minimize strain on meter mix equipment by operating at low machine pressure. The high-performance materials enable the processing of large-area sections in one go, with an overhead application of up to 20 mm.

Mark Davidson, Director of Sales Tooling & Business Development at RAMPF Group, Inc. – “We look forward to meeting the nation’s top marine experts at IBEX. Our cutting-edge model, mold, and tool engineering materials, combined with the long-standing experience of our tooling team, enhance boatbuilding processes and elevate our customers’ products to the next level.”