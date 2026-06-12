Highlights From Cedars-Sinai Soccer Medicine Conference

By Melissa Vizcarra

LOS ANGELES June 12: As Los Angeles prepares to host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sports medicine experts from around the globe gathered for Soccer Medicine Updates and New Innovations, a conference co-hosted by the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and Select Medical.

The conference at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, brought together physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, researchers and soccer leaders to discuss emerging trends in athlete care, from emergency preparedness and injury prevention to women’s health and the evolving pressures facing youth athletes.

“One of the most important lessons in sports medicine is that no one succeeds alone,” said Bert Mandelbaum, MD, medical director of the Cedars-Sinai FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence and interim chief medical officer of U.S. Soccer. “Whether you’re preparing for a youth soccer match or the FIFA World Cup, teamwork makes the dream work. When physicians, athletic trainers, physical therapists, performance specialists and emergency personnel work together, athletes receive the best possible care.”

Additional conference participants included the six-time MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy, along with fellow FIFA Medical Centres of Excellence partners Duke University and the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS).

Emergency Preparedness Starts Before Kickoff

One of the conference’s strongest messages focused on emergency action plans, which establish the protocols and personnel needed to respond to medical emergencies during games and training sessions.

Experts emphasized that preparation, communication and rehearsal can save lives when seconds matter. Discussions on sudden cardiac arrest highlighted the critical role of automated external defibrillators and community CPR training.

Cedars-Sinai orthopedic specialist Joshua Scott, MD, venue medical officer for World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles, described the extensive World Cup planning underway at SoFi Stadium, including emergency response protocols, imaging access and strategies for managing heat-related illness. With summer temperatures expected to challenge athletes, hydration breaks will be incorporated into matches, Scott said.

Keeping Athletes Healthy

A recurring theme throughout the conference was that the best injury is the one that never happens.

Among the prevention strategies several speakers highlighted was the FIFA 11+, a free, evidence-based warmup program that takes about 15 minutes to complete and has been shown to reduce injuries, including ACL tears, among soccer players. The program requires no special equipment and can be implemented by teams at nearly any level of competition.

Panelists and presenters at the 2026 Soccer Conference at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Experts also emphasized preserving meniscal tissue whenever possible because of its critical role in protecting the knee and maintaining long-term performance. Cartilage injuries—which can be difficult to detect on MRI—were also singled out as an underrecognized source of pain and dysfunction among athletes.

The goal, Mandelbaum noted, is not simply helping athletes return to play as quickly as possible, but extending their “play span” by preserving performance, mobility and joint health throughout a career.

The same philosophy applies to common soccer injuries affecting the groin and core. Cedars-Sinai surgeon Neel Joshi, MD, highlighted advances in understanding sports hernias—also known as athletic pubalgia or core muscle injuries—which can be difficult to diagnose but have a significant impact on athletic performance and return-to-play decisions.

Women Athletes Need Their Own Playbook

A keynote session explored how sports medicine is evolving to better serve female athletes.

Panelists, including University of Colorado School of Medicine orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist Rachel Frank, MD, challenged the long-held tendency to apply research conducted in male athletes to women, emphasizing that “women are not just small men.” Female athletes face different injury risks, physiological considerations and performance factors that require tailored approaches to training, recovery and medical care.

The discussion also highlighted the growing importance of factors such as menstrual health, nutrition, pregnancy, postpartum recovery and mental health in optimizing athlete performance and wellbeing, as well as ongoing efforts to improve resources and support systems across women’s sports.

New Challenges Beyond the Playing Field

The conference concluded with discussions about emerging issues shaping the future of athlete care.

Among them was the growing influence of name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities. Cedars-Sinai orthopedic surgeon Natasha Trentacosta, MD, discussed how these opportunities are reshaping youth sports by creating new incentives, pressures and expectations, including increased year-round competition, earlier specialization and greater emphasis on visibility.

Additional insight and expertise from Cedars-Sinai included: Casey Batten, MD, Eli Friedman, MD, Michael Gerhardt, MD, Seth Lichtenstein, MD, Clinton Soppe, MD, Rachel Triche, MD, Carlos Uquillas, MD, and Tracy Zaslow, MD.