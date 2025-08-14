Hillwood and SGS Studios Launch Largest Production Campus in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, August 14, 2025 — Hillwood, a Perot Company, today announced a landmark partnership with SGS Studios, which will operate the venture and oversee all production services, to bring large-scale film and television production to the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development in Fort Worth. In collaboration with Paramount Television — the studio behind cultural landmarks like Yellowstone and Landman — SGS Studios has launched a cutting-edge production campus totaling 450,000 square feet, purpose-built to support four concurrent large-scale productions. This development marks the largest operating studio facility in Texas.

This venture represents a powerful partnership between three forces shaping the future of entertainment: SGS Studios, Hillwood, & Paramount Television. SGS Studios, founded by visionary creator Taylor Sheridan, is redefining how and where content is made through a next-generation production infrastructure platform; Hillwood, a global leader in large-scale real estate development, brings a proven track record of transformative commercial projects; and Paramount Television, the creative powerhouse behind some of the most successful franchises in modern television, anchors the venture with world-class storytelling.

“In order for us to have the space to create the worlds that Taylor, Paramount and 101 Studios envision, we need world-class facilities and partners,” said Keri Panichi Flint, Head of Global Production, Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios. “Ross Perot​ Jr., Mike Berry, the Hillwood team and SGS have delivered on just that. They have been incredible partners in helping us bring a state-of-the-art facility to life in Texas to make ou​r shows with the authenticity they deserve, while, equally as important, bringing thousands of jobs to the community. We are so thankful to Texas state and local leaders, Mr. Perot, Mr​. Berry, SGS and the people and community of F​ort Worth.”

SGS’s two-building campus, known as SGS 1 and SGS 2, offers fully HVAC-equipped and power-optimized facilities that combine sound stages, mill space, wardrobe, and green screen capabilities into a unified operational footprint. Filming at the campus began in March 2025, led by Paramount and 101 Studios for the second season of Landman.

“SGS Studios isn’t just about sound stages or incentives — it’s about reclaiming the independence and grit that built this industry in the first place,” said Taylor Sheridan about the studios. “Texas offers something rare: the space to dream big, the freedom to build fast, and a community that still believes storytelling matters. Ross, Mike and the entire team at Hillwood are truly exceptional partners, and we are building something permanent that will be the centerpiece for one of the most state-of-the-art studios in the business.”

With more production talent relocating to Texas, a business-friendly environment, and a competitive film incentive program, SGS and Hillwood’s vision is to position the state as a global center for media production. The collaboration’s shared vision is to make Texas one of the world’s premier destinations for content creation — offering filmmakers access to a diverse range of visual landscapes, from sweeping ranchlands to bustling urban centers, all supported by lower costs and rapidly expanding infrastructure.

Looking Ahead: A Master-Planned Studio Campus in the Heart of Texas

Following the launch of SGS 1 and SGS 2, the partnership will begin development of the first master-planned studio campus within the AllianceTexas footprint — a full-service, purpose-built production destination designed to anchor long-term industry growth. These studios will be the first of several campuses planned across Hillwood’s 27,000-acre AllianceTexas development, each featuring additional sound stages, post-production suites, vendor support, and scalable infrastructure designed to attract top-tier productions and long-term tenants from around the world.

“This partnership reflects the strength of AllianceTexas and the leadership of Fort Worth in embracing new industries and opportunity,” said Ross Perot, Jr., Chairman of Hillwood. “We are proud to help bring major film and television production to North Texas through this collaboration with SGS Studios, and we are grateful to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Sen. Joan Huffman and state Rep. Todd Hunter for their leadership in advancing the state’s film incentive legislation that will further diversify our economy and create long-term growth for our region and state. I am also especially pleased that the legislation includes added incentives for production companies to recruit and train veterans, given our longstanding commitment to supporting veterans as they transition into the civilian workforce.”

“We are at a pivotal moment where Texas can become a global force in the film industry, and North Texas offers the location and resources to play a central role in this development,” said Mike Berry, President of Hillwood. “We have the infrastructure in place to grow jobs exponentially and produce thousands of future film industry workers, and with our partners, we have already started providing training for the specialty skills this workforce sector requires. Doing this will allow us to further diversify North Texas’ economic impact and long-term success.”

The Studios campus is centrally located in AllianceTexas, with immediate access to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, DFW International Airport, and versatile shooting locations, including Circle T Ranch and surrounding built environments. The broader region offers ample housing, hotels, transportation, and services to support both short-term productions and long-term infrastructure development.

“Fort Worth is now the fourth largest city in Texas, and the film industry presents an exciting opportunity to fuel our growth while keeping our economy bold and diverse,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. “With Hillwood’s legacy of leadership in infrastructure development and innovation, it’s fitting that AllianceTexas serves as a hub for creative production with the addition of the new SGS production campus. This move is significant in showcasing what Fort Worth can offer to attract major productions that create jobs and foster continued industry growth.”

To ensure a strong local talent pipeline, SGS has partnered with Tarrant County College to offer job training programs in set construction, grip and electric, post-production, and stage operations — preparing residents for high-paying careers in the entertainment industry. To date, the programs have trained more than 150 students with continued growth anticipated to 300 students.

The project received designation as a Media Production Development Zone (MPDZ) from the City of Fort Worth in December 2024, followed by approval from the Texas Film Commission and Texas Comptroller in January 2025. These designations are already fueling job growth and increasing visibility as Texas continues to attract productions relocating from California and other traditional hubs.