Hilti India ranks 19th among India’s 100 Great Mid-Size Workplaces by the Great Place to Work

India, 21st June 2024: Hilti India Private Limited is proud to announce its 19th place ranking among India‘s 100 Great Mid–Size Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Known for its rigorous methodology, this list by GPTW® honours employers who provide exceptional employee experiences. Being GPTW® certified for 7 years and among the top 20 for the 2nd consecutive year underscores Hilti India’s unwavering commitment to creating a workplace where everyone can belong and thrive.

At the heart of Hilti India’s success is a simple yet profound belief: Great achievements are only possible with great people. Their people ambition of “Being a Great Employer for Everyone Everywhere” reflects this conviction. As they strive for excellence and innovation in their products and services, they equally prioritize creating the best possible experience for their employees.

Starting from setting new hires for success with their world-class WIN onboarding program to fostering a culture of continuous coaching and development, their servant leadership model ensures they always put employees first. This approach attracts top talent across industries and supports their commitment to ‘Diversity of Thought’. Their culture of internal growth has seen many Hilti India colleagues enjoy long, fulfilling careers spanning various roles and countries.

Their differentiated solutions and systematic sales approach empower their field sales workforce to be entrepreneurs, offering unparalleled flexibility and great earning opportunities. At the same time, their best-in-class benefits ensure that employees are well-secured, such as including parents in their medical cover. Moreover, their culture encourages no calls or emails after office hours and regular time off, further promoting a healthy work-life balance.