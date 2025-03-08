Himalaya Wellness Unveils the 1derwoman Project to Inspire Young Girls to Dream Big

Bengaluru, 08 March 2025: This International Women’s Day, Himalaya Wellness, India’s No.1 face wash brand, proudly announced the launch of the Himalaya 1derwoman Project, an initiative dedicated to empowering young girls to rise above challenges and aspire to be #1 in their chosen fields.

To bring this vision to life, Himalaya partnered with the 2024 WPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s Team, providing aspiring young cricketers with an exclusive training and mentorship session led by their sporting idols. The Himalaya 1derwoman Project aims to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity by connecting young girls and real-life female role models, particularly in sports and other fields. Through mentorship, access to resources, and tangible long-term support, the initiative is set to inspire and nurture the next generation of women leaders and athletes.

As part of the launch event, 15 young female cricketers from a Bengaluru-based cricket academy were invited to a special training session with RCB’s top players, including Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, and other team members. More than just a coaching experience, the session served as a transformative mentorship platform, where these young athletes had the privileged opportunity to interact with successful female role models in sports—a field where women’s visibility has historically been limited. Beyond skill building, the session was about building confidence, instilling self-belief, and showing these aspiring athletes that they belong on the field just as much as anyone else. Recognizing that financial limitations often restrict access to sports, Himalaya Wellness has also sponsored cricket kits for these young players, ensuring they have the tools to pursue their passion.

Commenting on this initiative, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Himalaya Wellness, said, “We believe every girl has the potential to be a trailblazer, a leader, a wonder woman in her own right. For over 25 years, Himalaya has been the most trusted skincare brand for young women in India, standing by them through every challenge—big or small. This initiative is particularly close to my heart because I’ve seen firsthand how the right mentorship and encouragement can transform lives. Through the 1derwoman Project, we want to inspire young girls to dream big, break barriers, and pursue their ambitions with confidence.”

Expanding its reach beyond this event, Himalaya Wellness is set to take the Himalaya 1derwoman Project to over 500,000 girls across schools in India this year, equipping them with the resources and encouragement needed to chase their dreams.