Himalaya Wellness Unveils the 1derwoman Project to Inspire Young Girls to Dream Big

Bengaluru, 08 March 2025: This International Women’s Day, Himalaya Wellness, India’s No.1 face wash brand, proudly announced the launch of the Himalaya 1derwoman Project, an initiative dedicated to empowering young girls to rise above challenges and aspire to be #1 in their chosen fields.
To bring this vision to life, Himalaya partnered with the 2024 WPL champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s Team, providing aspiring young cricketers with an exclusive training and mentorship session led by their sporting idols. The Himalaya 1derwoman Project aims to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity by connecting young girls and real-life female role models, particularly in sports and other fields. Through mentorship, access to resources, and tangible long-term support, the initiative is set to inspire and nurture the next generation of women leaders and athletes.
As part of the launch event, 15 young female cricketers from a Bengaluru-based cricket academy were invited to a special training session with RCB’s top players, including Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, and other team members. More than just a coaching experience, the session served as a transformative mentorship platform, where these young athletes had the privileged opportunity to interact with successful female role models in sports—a field where women’s visibility has historically been limited. Beyond skill building, the session was about building confidence, instilling self-belief, and showing these aspiring athletes that they belong on the field just as much as anyone else. Recognizing that financial limitations often restrict access to sports, Himalaya Wellness has also sponsored cricket kits for these young players, ensuring they have the tools to pursue their passion.
Commenting on this initiative, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director, Himalaya Wellness, said, “We believe every girl has the potential to be a trailblazer, a leader, a wonder woman in her own right. For over 25 years, Himalaya has been the most trusted skincare brand for young women in India, standing by them through every challenge—big or small. This initiative is particularly close to my heart because I’ve seen firsthand how the right mentorship and encouragement can transform lives. Through the 1derwoman Project, we want to inspire young girls to dream big, break barriers, and pursue their ambitions with confidence.”
Expanding its reach beyond this event, Himalaya Wellness is set to take the Himalaya 1derwoman Project to over 500,000 girls across schools in India this year, equipping them with the resources and encouragement needed to chase their dreams.
Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director for Beauty and Personal Care at Himalaya Wellness, added, “Confidence and the right support can transform a young girl’s aspirations into reality. Growing up, I’ve always believed in the power of role models and how they shape our dreams. The Himalaya 1derwoman Project is not just about mentorship—it’s about creating a movement that empowers young girls to see themselves as future leaders and achievers. Through this initiative, we aim to provide them with the guidance, opportunities, and inspiration they need to break barriers and achieve their full potential.”
Abhishek Ashat, General Manager, Face Care at Himalaya Wellness, said, “Skincare is more than just a routine—it’s about confidence, and confidence fuels ambition. With the Himalaya 1derwoman Project, we are going beyond products to actively support young girls in their pursuit of excellence. By combining our expertise in personal care with a commitment to mentorship, we are enabling them to put their best foot forward—whether on the field or in life.”
Pratheep Kumar, Media Manager at Himalaya Wellness, added about Himalaya’s association with RCB on the project “RCB has always been our trusted partner for years. With RCB’s vision of empowering young women in sports, which is in coherence with the Himalaya 1derwoman Project’s vision, we felt this would be the best way to launch the first step of our initiative.”
Rajesh V Menon, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, “We are proud to extend our partnership with Himalaya Wellness for the Himalaya 1derwoman Project. At RCB, we believe in nurturing talent and creating opportunities to pursue their dreams in sport. This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering women in sports, and we are thrilled to continue supporting a program that provides mentorship, inspiration, and tangible support to the next generation of female athletes.”