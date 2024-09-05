September 05, 2024: Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron, a brand from Tata Consumer Products is celebrating Himalayan Day. Himalayan Day is celebrated on 9th September every year and is an annual initiative dedicated to preserving and uplifting the unique Himalayan ecosystem and its communities. This year, the focus is on supporting the saffron farmers of Pampore, Kashmir, who are facing challenges due to declining yield of Kashmiri Saffron.

As part of this year’s initiative, the brand in collaboration with Matamaal Foundation will be training Kashmiri Saffron farmers starting September, with on-ground sessions planned till October.

100% of the proceeds from all packs of Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron sold online, in the week of this Himalayan Day, will be used to train these farmers. These trainings will equip them with the knowledge and tools needed to cultivate saffron more efficiently, ensuring the sustainability of their craft.

This initiative is in line with the brand’s commitment to giving back to the communities that are integral to the Himalayas. With this initiative, not only is the brand providing training to the saffron farmers of Kashmir to combat the declining yield but also giving them the hope they need to continue their craft in the face of environmental challenges. This initiative reflects the brand’s belief in the importance of sustainability and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Consumers can scan the QR code on the back of each Himalayan Elevation Kashmiri Saffron pack to see the specific farmer whose livelihood they have helped uplift. This initiative thus allows consumers to see firsthand the impact their purchase is making on the lives of these farmers.