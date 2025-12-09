Hindustan Zinc Accelerates Rajasthan’s Development Journey with INR35,865 Crore Contribution to the State Exchequer in Ten Years

Udaipur, Dec 09th: Rajasthan’s rise as India’s metals and mining powerhouse continues to be fuelled by Hindustan Zinc’s (a Vedanta group company) long-standing partnership with the state. As the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and one of the top 5 silver producers, the company operates five mines and three smelters across Rajasthan, forming the backbone of the state’s critical mineral economy. This scale of operations, backed by long-term investment and world-class technology, has enabled the company to generate substantial value for Rajasthan’s economy. Over the past ten years, Hindustan Zinc has contributed ₹35,865 crore to the Rajasthan State Exchequer, including ₹5,145 crore in FY25, delivering nearly ₹10 crore per day into the state’s development ecosystem.

These contributions add to Rajasthan’s fiscal strength and contribute to the state’s efforts in public infrastructure, rural development, social welfare and improved services across mineral-rich districts. Nationally too, Hindustan Zinc remains a major value creator. In FY25, the company contributed ₹5,145 crore to the state exchequer, a 18% increase over the previous year, taking its ten-year national contribution to ₹1,52,992 crore, as reported in its independently assured 8th Tax Transparency Report FY25.

As part of its forward-looking Hindustan Zinc 2.0 strategy, the company is now expanding beyond its zinc and silver legacy to build a strong, diversified multi-metal portfolio aligned to India’s critical minerals future. Earlier, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar – Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc had commented, “Hindustan Zinc is moving beyond its zinc and silver legacy to become a multi-metal, future-ready enterprise. As demand for critical minerals grows across clean energy, digital infrastructure, and national security, we are building the capabilities and global partnerships to responsibly power India’s growth.”

Since 2002, the company has grown from producing 2 lakh tonnes to over 1 million tonnes of metal annually. Silver, a key metal for solar and clean energy technologies, has seen 20-fold growth in production since 2003, strengthening Rajasthan’s role in global energy transition value chains. This expansion is built on world-class technological systems and a deep commitment to sustainability. In 2025, Hindustan Zinc was ranked the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company for the third year running by S&P Global CSA and became the first Indian member of the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM).

Further, in a recent company statement, Priya added “We are not joining this council to simply check a box. We are here because we believe in raising the bar continuously. Every tonne of metal we produce should contribute to a greener, stronger and more self-reliant India.”

The company’s social contribution mirrors its economic impact. Since FY16, Hindustan Zinc has invested over ₹1,750 crore in community development across 2,300 villages, impacting 2.3 million people through programmes in education, healthcare, skilling, women’s empowerment, rural infrastructure and sports over a decade. As one of Rajasthan’s largest employment generators, Hindustan Zinc’s Zinclusion programme is advancing workplaces that champion equity and diversity. In a significant step towards building an equitable and diverse workforce, the company recently inducted 23 transgender professionals across its operations, with plans to onboard seven more by next year.

With upcoming investments such as a proposed 250 KTPA metals complex and India’s first 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha (the world’s largest underground zinc mining operations), Hindustan Zinc is set to deepen its contribution to Rajasthan’s growth story. As the demand for zinc, silver and emerging critical minerals accelerates, the company’s HZL 2.0 transformation is creating a future-ready, multi-metal business that will continue to fuel industrial growth, enable India’s clean energy ambitions, and strengthen the state’s long-term development capabilities.