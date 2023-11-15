HiPhi announces the hypercar for the next generation – HiPhi A

November 15th, 2023, Shanghai – Today HiPhi has unveiled its first collaborative product, the HiPhi A, during a global livestream event from its HQ in Shanghai. The model will have its physical debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 17 2023. HiPhi A is set to be produced in a limited series run, scheduled to commence production and delivery in the first quarter of 2025. The hypercar for the next generation, HiPhi A is the product of the collaboration between HiPhi and WESAIL New Energy Automotive, blending HiPhi-developed battery and motor technology with WESAIL New Energy Automotive’s Apollo traditional hypercar elements.

David Ding, HiPhi Founder, Chairman and CEO, said, “Current trends will always continue to evolve and change with the advancement of technology and the passage of time, while classic and refined luxury has an enduring appeal. From the internal combustion engine era to the new era of intelligent electric mobility, the top hypercars should represent the pinnacle of innovative technology while still paying tribute to the classics, showcasing the transformative nature as a way to look toward the future. The combination of HiPhi’s luxury product concept, first-class development and industrial capabilities with WESAIL New Energy Automotive’s Apollo supercar elements, combined with the technical expertise and innovation from ShanghaiTech University, makes HiPhi A what it is – a true work of art for this new era.”

HiPhi A features cutting-edge styling inspired by the future aesthetic of the HiPhi range, with a carbon fiber and matte paint finish perfectly outlining the car body. The wide front and rear wing panels and extra wide tires delivering strong visual impact. The interior offers all of the LuxTech details that HiPhi owners are accustomed to, including the front-row driver-focused setup featuring the revolutionary HiPhi Bot and the spacious and comfortable rear ensuring that the HiPhi A truly is the ultimate 4-door 4-seater and a digital EV hypercar for the next generation.

HiPhi A will showcase extreme performance, with 0-100 km/h in just over 2 seconds and a targeted top speed of almost 300km/h. It will be the first vehicle with HiPhi’s own in-house-developed high-performance powertrain – both battery pack and motors. Based on the 800V platform, the electric drive assembly adopts a front single-motor drive and rear dual-motor drive layout, with a peak power of up to 1,305 PS. The motors adopt industry-leading ultra-high-speed carbon-fiber rotor design, matched with full oil-cooling and magnetic cylinder coil direct-cooling technology, enabling ultra-high speeds of 22,000 rpm and ultra-long-time high power output of more than 30 minutes. At the same time, thanks to advanced technology, HiPhi A’s motors are lightweight, compact, ultra-quiet, and upgradable.

The battery pack is equally innovative, able to discharge 1.5MW of power at its peak. In an industry first, it features a carbon fiber bullet-proof bottom shield and a fireproof sprayed carbon fiber top cover. With HiPhi’s cloud control battery technology on board, it delivers both performance and safety.

HiPhi A also innovatively uses the first aircraft grade TC4 titanium alloy in automotive interior and exterior trim, in addition to high-performance aluminium alloys, nano-ceramics and other materials in the chassis. Meanwhile, HiPhi will cooperate with the Intelligent Manufacturing System Center of ShanghaiTech University to undertake the complete process of closed-loop development, including material powder selection, innovative structural design, printing process simulation, and production process monitoring, in order to promote the automotive industry’s application and popularization of 3D printing technology.

Advanced chassis technologies like rear-wheel active steering, CDC continuously variable damping, as well as a front-to-rear axle weight ratio close to 50:50 provide the foundations for HiPhi A’s agile handling. It will also be equipped with HiPhi’s leading torque vectoring control technology HVC (HiPhi Vectoring Control) to improve vehicle handling, resulting in 15% improvement in cornering and 10% improvement in braking performance.

Further details of HiPhi A will be announced in the coming months.