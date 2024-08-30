Historic Crocker Highlands Home with Rich Chinese Heritage Hits the Market

Oakland, CA, August 30, 2024 — RFD America is proud to present a rare opportunity to own a piece of Chinese-American history in the heart of Oakland’s desirable Crocker Highlands neighborhood. The elegant residence at 858 Rosemount Road, with its ties to significant cultural and political figures, is now available for purchase, offering a unique blend of history, heritage, and family tradition.

This 3,512 square foot Georgian-style property, built in 1921, boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. It sits on a generous 9,170 square foot lot, featuring a fireplace, forced air heating, a detached garage, lush landscaped grounds, Batchelder tiles in the baths, and a Batchelder fireplace in the great room retreat [1][2].

“This home has been a silent witness to remarkable history,” say the current owners, who are trustees and siblings. “Our grandfather, Shen Yi, held significant positions such as mayor of Nanking (Nanjing) [3], ROC ambassador to Brazil, and roles in the Chinese government. Our grandmother, Inyeening Shen, was the esteemed First Lady of Nanking, renowned for her grace and talents” [5]. “Our mother taught Mandarin throughout the Bay Area for 40 years and even led a tour of China for a group of students she had been teaching for 11 years” [5]. “Father, traveled the world as an engineer for Kaiser, and added a very robust retaining wall bordering the driveway.”

Their residence at 858 Rosemount Road was a gathering place for a family deeply connected to both Chinese and American history. One of the family’s most cherished relationships was with Chang Dai-chien, the famous Chinese artist often referred to as the “Chinese Picasso.” Chang Dai-chien’s friendship with the Shen family added a unique cultural and artistic dimension to their lives, influencing their appreciation for art and culture. The Shen residence often hosted discussions and gatherings that blended politics, art, and culture, reflecting the rich heritage of the family. Numerous paintings by Chang Dai-chien adorned the walls of the house, showcasing his artistic genius [6][7].

The property also embraces feng shui principles, enhancing the flow of energy (chi) to achieve harmony and balance, a crucial consideration for potential buyers interested in this ancient Chinese practice. The growing interest in feng shui among Chinese buyers has led to significant spending on U.S. residential real estate, with many willing to pay a premium for homes that follow these principles [9].

Located in the prime Crocker Highlands neighborhood of Oakland, close to parks, schools, and dining options, 858 Rosemount Road offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Chinese-American history while enjoying the comforts of a spacious, elegant home. The property was last sold in 1974 for $68,500, showcasing its remarkable appreciation over the years [1].

America Foy, Broker at RFD America, invites interested buyers to experience the rich history and timeless elegance of this exceptional property. “858 Rosemount Road is not just a house; it’s a living testament to a remarkable family’s legacy,” says Foy. “We are honored to represent this unique property and connect it with a buyer who appreciates its rich history and cultural significance.”