History in a Heartbeat Releases “A History of the United States for Newcomers” by Charles Serocold – a New Book to Help Newcomers Integrate Into the USA

Greenwich, CT, November 07, 2023 : A new book about American history designed explicitly for newcomers to the United States has been released. Written by Charles Serocold — UK lawyer, US MBA, and immigrant from the UK — the book gives a concise overview of US history from the Big Bang up to 2023.

Today, more than 50 million people living in the USA were born in another country — that is more people than the entire population of Canada (or Spain or Argentina). As they seek to adapt to their new home, this book provides the background and context to the state of the nation, detailing key events and personalities to make it easier for newcomers to connect with the society, understand its driving forces, and assimilate more quickly.

“Accessible, illuminating one-volume history of the US for new arrivals.” – BookLife Reviews.

Charles Serocold was born in London, UK and studied English at the University of Manchester. He is a UK lawyer and moved to the US in 2009, where he obtained an MBA in Boston, Massachusetts. He has lived in New York since 2010 and he writes books, newsletters, and blogs tailored for newcomers to the US for his company historyinaheartbeat.com.