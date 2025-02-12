Hitchki’s Biggest Menu Revamp is Here – Bold New Cocktails & Flavors Await

India, 12th February 2025: Get ready to raise your glasses because Hitchki is back with a bang! The iconic Bollywood-themed resto-bar is shaking things up with an all-new cocktail and drinks menu across its outlets in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Nagpur. After much anticipation, Hitchki’s revamped bar experience is here, promising bold flavors, quirky concoctions, and an unforgettable night out.

Curated by Hitchki’s expert bar team, the new drinks menu is a perfect mix of nostalgia and innovation, bringing together reimagined classics and Bollywood-inspired cocktails. Whether you love your drinks fun, fiery, or fruity, there’s something here to match every mood.

Signature highlights include:

• Mexico 2 China – A bold fusion of tequila and Asian-inspired flavors, packing a punch in every sip

• Desi Girl – A tropical delight that’s as vibrant as the Bollywood diva in you

• Chulbuli Saami – A playful blend of tangy and sweet, capturing Hitchki’s signature quirk

• Mood Banaao – An Insta-worthy surprise that lifts your spirits (literally!)

• Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi – A dreamy pairing of two contrasting spirits, proving opposites do attract

And what’s a great drink without the perfect bite? Along with the exciting cocktail lineup, Hitchki is also rolling out a refreshed food menu that pairs beautifully with its drinks. Expect bold flavors, modern presentations, and a fusion of Indian and global influences.

Some must-try dishes include:

• BBQ Chicken Bruschetta – Herb garlic cheese bruschetta topped with smoky BBQ chicken goodness

• Namma Bengaluru – Masala uttapam tacos meet paneer ghee roast in a flavor-packed bite

• Saras Dabeli Kachori – A creative twist on the beloved dabeli, served kachori-style

Speaking about the launch, Aji Nair, CEO at Mirah Hospitality said, “Hitchki has always been about more than just food and drinks—it’s where nostalgia meets innovation in the most exciting ways. With our revamped menu, we’re offering more than just cocktails and dishes; we’re curating a bold, playful experience that surprises, delights and keeps you coming back for more.From Mumbai to Bangalore to Nagpur, this new menu is an invitation to those who seek inventive flavors with a nostalgic twist, served the Hitchki way.”

With its new menu, Hitchki continues to set the bar (pun intended!) for trendsetting cocktails, delicious food, and high-energy vibes.

The new menu is available across Mumbai – BKC, Powai, Thane, Belapur, Ghatkopar; Bangalore – Whitefield, Sarjapur; Nagpur.