Holiday Inn Express Promotes Tarun Ratra to Portfolio Operations Manager

New Delhi, 8th October 2025 – Holiday Inn Express is delighted to announce the promotion of Tarun Ratra to the role of Portfolio Operations Manager, effective September 2025.

Tarun Ratra

Tarun has been an integral part of the Holiday Inn Express family since 2018, making a significant contribution to the brand’s growth and success. Over the years, he has held key leadership positions including Associate Director of Sales, Director of Sales, Cluster Director of Sales, and, most recently, Hotel Manager at Holiday Inn Express Gurugram Sector 50.

In his new role, Tarun will be responsible for overseeing the operations of 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels across India – managed by SAMHI Hotels Ltd – ensuring consistency in operational standards, safety, and the guest experience throughout the portfolio. His leadership will focus on strengthening service delivery, nurturing high-performing teams, and driving sustainable revenue growth.

Throughout his journey with the organisation, he has been recognised for his commitment to excellence and strategic acumen. He was honoured with the True Hospitality Champion Award for South East Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Commenting on his promotion, Tarun Ratra said “I am grateful for the trust placed in me and proud to continue my journey with Holiday Inn Express in this new role. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented teams at Holiday Inn Express Portfolio, and I look forward to further enhancing our operations and ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value and experiences to our guests.”

With this promotion, Holiday Inn Express reaffirms its commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organisation, while strengthening its reputation for smart, straightforward, and efficient hospitality. This milestone also reflects the spirit of IHG’s “Room to Grow” campaign— a space dedicated to unlocking career potential across every level of the business. By fostering a culture of continuous learning, internal mobility, and leadership development, IHG empowers colleagues to shape their own growth journeys. Tarun’s elevation is a testament to this ethos, where talent is celebrated and supported through meaningful opportunities.