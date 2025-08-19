Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport Appoints Anuraag Raha As General Manager

Kolkata, 18th August, 2025: Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, has announced the appointment of Mr Anuraag Raha as the hotel’s General Manager. With over 24 years of vast experience in the Indian hospitality sector, Anuraag brings a proven track record of operational excellence, strategic acumen and people-focused leadership to one of the country’s most vibrant hotel markets.

Anuraag has held senior leadership and operational positions with some of the most reputed hospitality brands in India, including IHG, Hyatt, Taj Group of Hotels and Pride Group. In his most recent role as General Manager of Holiday Inn Goa Candolim, he was instrumental in enhancing operations, driving revenue growth and significantly improving guest satisfaction scores.

Over the course of his career, Anuraag has successfully led pre-opening initiatives and post-pandemic recovery strategies for both heritage hotels and modern business resorts. His strengths include building high-performing teams, fostering guest-centric cultures and implementing result-oriented strategies across revenue management, brand positioning and sales enhancement. Notably, he is recognized for his ability to identify and nurture leadership talent within his teams, a quality that has earned him awards such as “Pune’s Best General Manager” and the “Exemplary Leader Award.”

‘We are delighted to welcome Mr Anuraag Raha to Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. His extensive industry experience, leadership capabilities and commitment to service excellence align perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional guest experiences. Under his guidance, we look forward to elevating the property’s performance, strengthening our market presence and continuing to be a preferred destination for both business and leisure travellers’, said Mr Shrayans Jain, Vice Chairman, Jain Group & Owner, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport & Mr Rishi Jain, Managing Director, Jain Group & Owner, Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport.

“Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport has become one of the preferred Hotels of Kolkata for both business and leisure travellers over the past 8 years. Strategically located, the hotel offers the perfect environment to unwind and take some time for oneself. An elaborate Food & Beverage options makes it a automatic choice for the visitors. I look forward to a great time

Colleagues and industry peers describe Anuraag as a leader who leads with integrity, resilience and emotional intelligence. Known for his ability to stay composed under pressure, he encourages innovation and builds lasting relationships that transcend organizational hierarchies and cultural boundaries.

Anuraag is also a recognized thought leader who actively shares his insights at leadership forums and hospitality education platforms. Outside work, he is a devoted family man, cherishing time with his wife and daughter. His hobbies include sports, travel, and photography, pursuits that reflect his dynamic personality and help shape his holistic leadership style.