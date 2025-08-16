Hollywood Meets Bollywood: Steven Seagal’s Steamroller Productions Expands Into India

Mumbai, India 16th August 2025: In a bold new move blending action-packed storytelling with cross-cultural collaboration, iconic Hollywood Actor-Producer Steven Seagal has forged a new alliance in India. Steven Seagal’s renowned production company, Steamroller Steven Seagal Productions, has officially launched and established operations in the Indian film industry, with celebrated Indian filmmaker Vikash Verma leading the India operations. “Our goal is to redefine action cinema in India by blending East and West into something truly unique,” Seagal stated.

A Cinematic Alliance with Boundless Potential

This expansion marks a landmark step in bridging Hollywood and Bollywood. Vikash Verma, known for his work with G7 Films, heads the Indian arm of Steamroller Productions, laying the groundwork for action-driven, globally appealing cinema rooted in Indian cultural narratives. Verma shares close family ties with the legendary Bollywood Producer-Director Late Rajkumar Kohli.

Simultaneously, an international partnership has been unveiled between Steamroller Productions, G7 Films, Steven Seagal, Dominic Seagal, and Vikash Verma. The signature of this alliance is high-octane, emotionally resonant films that span both Indian and U.S. audiences—especially rich in action and thriller genres, hallmarks of Seagal’s cinematic identity. Another major highlight of this union is Dhruv Verma, an emerging action phenomenon whose magnetic screen presence and intense physicality has positioned him among the most exciting young stars in international cinema.

Vikash Verma on the Collaboration

Expressing his pride in joining forces with Seagal and Dominic, Verma highlighted their shared vision. “We are committed to making action-packed, emotionally resonant films that connect with audiences across continents. With the involvement of actor Dhruv Verma, we aim to push the boundaries of international cinema.”

As part of this alliance, Steamroller Steven Seagal Productions has acquired the mega-budget World War II epic ‘The Good Maharaja.’ Directed by Vikash Verma and executive produced by Dominic Seagal, the project—previously stalled due to the Russia–Ukraine conflict—is now set for a worldwide release on December 18, 2026.

The team is also in advanced discussions regarding ‘No Means No’—hailed as the first Indo-Polish film—signaling broader collaborations under the G7 Films Poland banner. These projects collectively represent one of the most significant Indo-Hollywood-Polish ventures in recent years.

Voices from the Industry

The announcement has already generated warm buzz across Bollywood. Actor Sanjay Dutt extended his heartfelt wishes to Vikash, while Suniel Shetty expressed pride and anticipation for blockbuster action sequences to come. Film veteran Shekhar Suman spoke of purpose-driven collaboration, and Gulshan Grover penned his support, echoing excitement for the “powerful collaboration.” Noted critic Taran Adarsh congratulated Vikash on this “grand and successful chapter”.