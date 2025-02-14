Home and Salvage Furniture Store, Completes Purchase, Renovation and Expansion in Naples, FL

Naples, FL, February 14, 2025 — The Home and Salvage renovation project, which began in early August 2023, has transformed the former retail space into a vibrant shopping destination that reflects their brand’s dedication to quality craftsmanship and sustainable design.

The newly expanded store now boasts 10,000 square feet of retail space, allowing them to showcase an even wider selection of curated home décor items, furniture pieces, and salvaged treasures.

“We are excited to unveil our newly renovated expanded store just in time for season at the 5400 Taylor Road Center,” said Jim Langeloh, Owner of Home and Salvage. “This expansion not only allows us to better serve our customers but also reinforces our mission to expand our shopping local experience with a unique gift market, upscale home design services and daily deliveries of unique furniture.”

Entering their 12th year of business, the purchase of the 16,000 Sq Ft plaza located at 5400 Taylor Road Center marks a significant milestone in Home and Salvage’s growth. This prime Naples, FL location is strategically situated near key residential neighborhoods and located in the N. Naples design district making it easily accessible for both new and returning customers. The plaza also boasts 4 tenants, including Goldies Restaurant, Keystone Custom Homes, North Naples Upholstery and Fabrics and Trim.

The architect on the project was Daniel Corbin from CB Architects, and the builder was Bellex Builders represented by Craig Metz. Management of the plaza is through Doug Olsen of the Trinity Commercial Group.