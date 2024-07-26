Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri. Ramesh Bais hails Sarthak’s Pioneering Efforts at ACCESS Convention and IPO Launch in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 26th, 2024 – Sarthak Educational Trust and the National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) proudly hosted a day-long convention on ACCESS: Advancing Community, Cultivating Empowerment, Striving for Success, on the sidelines of their 16th Foundation Day. Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais was the Chief Guest of the event who delivered the keynote address celebrating and commemorating Sarthak’s contributions and milestones in the field of disability inclusion.

The event was graced by distinguished guests including Mr. Sandeep Verma, CEO of Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Shri Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Centre Mr. Krishan Kalra, Advisory Board Member of Sarthak, Mr. Lov Verma, Former Secretary, Government of India, Advisory Board Members, representatives from the corporate sector, Media and NGOs, and numerous supporters of the cause.

The keynote address was delivered by the Hon’ble Governor, who extended heartfelt congratulations to Sarthak Educational Trust on this milestone occasion. Highlighting the incredible journey of Sarthak under the leadership of Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, the Governor said, “Dr. Jitender Aggarwal turned his severe personal adversity into an opportunity and has built India’s largest NGO for persons with disabilities, reaching over 2 million people and training more than 70,000 individuals.”

The Governor also praised the collaboration between Sarthak and SIDBI in launching a ‘Zero Coupon Zero Principal’ IPO on the Social Stock Exchange (NSE), calling it a historic initiative that would open new avenues for fundraising and support for noble causes.

Reflecting on the legislative progress, the Governor mentioned the pivotal role played by the parliamentary committee he chaired, which drafted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill, 2016. “The committee increased the types of disabilities from 7 to 21, including speech and language disability, specific learning disabilities, and blood disorders such as thalassemia, hemophilia, and sickle cell disease,” he informed.

The Governor underscored the transformative potential of technology for persons with disabilities, stating, “Artificial Intelligence is set to bring revolutionary changes, making disability an more convenient options rather than act as a barrier.”

Dr. Jitender Aggarwal Founder & CEO, Sarthak Educational shared “As we celebrate 16 years of Sarthak Educational Trust, we are reminded of the remarkable journey of empowerment and we remain focused on our core mission of empowering 10 million PwDs and ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for over 0.2 million individuals across India by 2027. Sarthak’s IPO worth INR 1 crore has met with overwhelming support and enthusiasm from investors and supporters. The entire issue has been fully subscribed, underscoring the trust and belief in Sarthak’s mission to empower PwDs through innovative and sustainable initiatives. It signifies a pivotal step towards our larger mission of fostering comprehensive disability inclusion across India and beyond”.

Over the past 16 years, Sarthak Educational Trust has established a robust presence across 20 states in India through 25 centers dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities and promoting a life of dignity and respect. Through its pioneering initiatives, Sarthak has provided skilling and employment to over 80,000+ persons with disabilities in collaboration with over 2000 corporate partners, including Accenture, IBM Amazon and others.

Sarthak’s commitment to inclusivity is further demonstrated by its partnerships with more than 850 NGOs, forming the India Disability Empowerment Alliance (IDEA) to reach individuals with disabilities in remote and underserved areas. Additionally, in collaboration with IDFC, Sarthak is now working for capacity building of NGOs focusing on Early Intervention across India.

The recent launch of the unique Global Resource Centre (SGRC) in Sector-45, Gurugram, is a groundbreaking development. This accessible hub caters to the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities, from childhood to livelihood.

Extending its reach beyond national borders, Sarthak has established its first international office in London, UK. This global expansion has fostered connections with over 60 organizations from more than 8 countries through webinars and e-meetups.

Sarthak and NAAI will be organizing its 10th National Conference on Disability, alongwith National Abilympics competitions for regional winners from all five zones in Dec 2024 in 15 skill categories in Delhi NCR.