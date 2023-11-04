Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha Visits O-hub

Bhubaneswar, 04 November 2023: Hon’ble Lieutenant Governorof Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinhaalong with senior officials from Jammu and Kashmir visited Startup Odisha at O-hub on Friday. On the invitation of Startup Odisha, a prolific academician Dr. Pankaj Chandra, Hon’ble Vice Chanceller of Ahmedabad University also joined the occasion. Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Startup Odisha, made a presentation briefing him about the unique initiatives, programs, best practices implemented and showcased the notable accomplishments that has positioned Startup Odisha in the national arena. Dr. Rai also highlighted Startup Odisha’s commitment towards women with 41% of the recognized startups having women founders and the team’s endeavor towards further increasing this number.

Shri Manoj Sinha shared his perspective on the innovation landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the increased number of startups in the fields of agriculture and horticulture. He discussed Government’s commitment to foster the startup ecosystem in J&K by actively working to strengthen an enabling environment that will help startups flourish in the region.

Additionally, Dr. Omkar Rai accompanied Shri Manoj Sinha and showed him O-hub and the work being done within the campus.

Dr. Omkar Rai said, “It’s indeed an honour for us that Shri Manoj Sinha visited our campus, and we are greatly inspired by his visit. It’s our collective commitment at Startup Odisha to working towards creating a strong and robust foundation that promotes collaboration, innovation, and progress for our startup community and the broader society. I am glad for Shri Manoj Sinha’s visit, which has served as a source of motivation for Odisha’s startup ecosystem.”

Odisha has been recognized as a ‘top performer’ state in the States’ Startup Rankings framework by DPIIT GOI and the state has also made a distinctive mark for itself as one of the fastest-growing regions in India, not only in terms of economic prosperity but also in areas such as women empowerment, sports, arts, and entrepreneurship.