Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Inaugurates JICA-funded Esplanade-Sealdah Section of Kolkata East-West Metro

Kolkata, August 23, 2025: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) extends its warmest congratulations to the Government of India, Government of West Bengal, Indian Railways and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited on the inauguration of the final 2.45 km stretch of the Kolkata East-West Metro corridor between Esplanade and Sealdah by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. With this significant milestone, the entire 16.55 km metro corridor – from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V – is now fully operational.

The Kolkata East-West Metro is a transformative infrastructure project that represents a major leap forward in sustainable urban transport in India. It is the first metro line in the country to feature an underwater tunnel, constructed beneath the Hooghly River. The corridor also connects two of India’s busiest and most important railway stations – Howrah and Sealdah – providing seamless, multimodal connectivity for millions of commuters in Kolkata and across India.

JICA’s commitment to facilitating the construction of this transformative infrastructure is evident through the provision of four tranches of ODA loans amounting to 64,833 million JPY, with the first tranche signed in March 2008, the second in March 2010, the third in September 2018, and the fourth in March 2021.

The Kolkata East-West Metro is expected to significantly reduce dependence on road, thereby lowering traffic congestion and carbon emissions. The project also demonstrates Japan’s continued support for India’s infrastructure modernisation, especially in building resilient and low-carbon transport systems in growing urban centres. JICA remains firmly committed to supporting India’s long-term vision for sustainable and inclusive development through quality infrastructure, technical cooperation, and capacity development.

Mr. TAKEUCHI Takuro, Chief Representative of JICA India, expressed his delight at the successful completion of the project, stating, “The completion of the Kolkata East-West Metro corridor is a proud moment for all of us. It is not just an engineering marvel – featuring India’s first under-river tunnel and cutting-edge technology – but also a powerful symbol of the enduring friendship and cooperation between India and Japan. This metro line will significantly ease traffic congestion, reduce pollution, and improve the quality of life for millions of commuters in Kolkata.”