Bangalore, India, March 21st, 2024: Applied Materials today announced the commissioning of the ‘India Validation Center’ (IVC) at Applied Materials India, Bangalore by the Hon’ble Union Cabinet Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Govt. of India., Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. The Center marks the next step in the company’s journey of enabling the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Built with the highest safety standards, the Center enables early pilots, talent, and capability development for the upcoming India Collaborative Engineering Center including validation, process engineering, lab management, and collaboration with academia and suppliers. It adds new capabilities to enable end-to-end design, characterization, and qualification of semiconductor equipment. In this lab, Applied Materials demonstrated the capability to process 300-mm wafers in IVC; a first for private industry in India.