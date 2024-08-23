Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducted an impactful road safety awareness campaign in Aurangabad, Maharashtra

A campaign that educated over 2,590 school students and staff members

Aurangabad/Mumbai, 23rd August 2024: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) emphasizes the paramount importance of individual safety. Committed to spreading road safety awareness to millions, HMSI regularly organizes Road Safety Awareness Campaigns across India. The latest campaign in the city of Aurangabad made a significant impact, engaging over 2,590 school students and staff members of Cambridge School.

HMSI firmly believes that educating young minds on road safety can lead to a significant reduction in road accidents in the future. By targeting children and youth, HMSI aims to instill responsible road usage habits that will last a lifetime. The company organizes interactive and engaging road safety awareness programs at frequent intervals to reach a wide range of individuals in schools, colleges, government, and non-government institutions.

The campaign featured a variety of interactive activities tailored to enhance the participants’ understanding of safe road practices. These activities educated participants on theoretical safety riding session, danger prediction training, road safety quizzes, helmet awareness programs, and Riding Trainer sessions.

HMSI appreciates the support given by Cambridge School in making this initiative a success. The collaboration underscores the shared commitment to creating safer roads and reducing traffic accidents.

Since inception, in the state of Maharashtra, HMSI has imparted education to nearly 3 lakh adults and children, focusing on promoting responsible road usage and cultivating safe riding habits.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

In 2021, Honda announced its global vision statement for the year 2050 where it will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles. In India, HMSI is working in line with this vision and the Government of India’s direction of reducing fatalities to half by 2030.

One critical aspect of achieving this goal is developing a positive mindset towards road safety in our children by the year 2030 and continuing to educate them thereafter. Road safety education at schools and colleges is not only to create awareness but to introduce a safety culture in young minds and transform them to be the road safety ambassadors. It empowers future generations to become responsible and significantly contribute to a safer society.

HMSI wants to be a company that Society wants to exist and is strongly focusing on spreading Road safety awareness to all sections of society with unique ideas catering to each segment from school kids to corporates and society at large.

HMSI’s set of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at our 10 adopted traffic training parks (TTP) across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC) to make road safety education accessible to every part of society, and the initiative has already reached over 75 lac Indians. HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.