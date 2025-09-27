Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches all-new CB350C Special Edition

Mumbai, 27 September 2025: Solidifying its position in the premium 350cc motorcycle segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched the All-New CB350C Special Edition. Bookings for this retro classic motorcycle are now open, and it will be available at all Honda BigWing dealerships across the country from the first week of October 2025. The All-New Honda CB350C Special Edition has been priced at Rs. 2,01,900, ex-showroom Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Introducing the new CB350C Special Edition, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The CB legacy has always represented timeless design, refined performance, and strong emotional connect with riders across generations. With the introduction of the new CB350C Special Edition, we are not only strengthening our mid-size motorcycle portfolio but also creating a fresh identity that resonates with today’s classic customers. We are confident that this new avatar will further elevate the pride of ownership for our customers.” Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are excited to introduce the all-new CB350C Special Edition for those who take the Bold Move and seek a perfect blend of tradition & modernity. This motorcycle marks a significant milestone in our premium motorcycle strategy. It is designed to reflect the aspirations of riders who value exclusivity, style, and Honda’s unmatched reliability. With its refreshed design elements, including new graphics and special edition branding, the CB350C Special Edition offers a distinctive road presence. We are delighted to bring this motorcycle to our BigWing network and are confident that it will attract new-age customers across India.”

All-New Honda CB350C Special Edition | The Bold Move

With the launch of the all-new CB350C Special Edition, HMSI has re-branded the iconic CB350 as the CB350C, strengthening its positioning as a motorcycle that caters to classic motorcycle lovers. It comes with a fresh ‘CB350C’ logo along with a Special Edition sticker placed prominently on the fuel tank. The new striped graphics adorn the body panels including the fuel tank, front fender, and rear fender, giving it a bolder and more premium appeal.

Adding to the exclusivity of the Special Edition model, the rear grabrail is now finished in chrome, while the seat is finished in black or brown, depending on the colour variant, that elevates the overall classic look. The CB350C Special Edition is available in two striking colour shades which accentuate its timeless design language. They are Rebel Red Metallic and Matt Dune Brown.

In terms of features, it gets a heritage-inspired digital-analogue instrument cluster paired with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) that presents advanced information on the go. This retro classic motorcycle is equipped with an assist & slipper clutch and gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system and dual-channel ABS to enhance rider’s safety.

Powering the All-New CB350C Special Edition is a 348.36cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2B E20 compliant PGM-FI engine. This motor churns out 15.5 kW power at 5,500 RPM and 29.5 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 RPM, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

All-New Honda CB350C Special Edition: Availability

The All-New Honda CB350C Special Edition has been launched in India in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Bookings for this retro classic motorcycle are now open. One can book it online on the company’s official website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com) or by visiting their nearest Honda BigWing dealership. It will be available across the country from the first week of October 2025.