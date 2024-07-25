Honda Racing India riders prepare for Round 4 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia

Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit (Indonesia), 25 July 2024: With the season in full swing, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to make their mark at the fourth round of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia this weekend.
Following a consistent performance in the last round of the championship, the Indian team heads into the fourth round with a total of 12 points in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class.
Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, “Reflecting on the challenges of the last round, it’s clear that this has been a tough round for us. While I was able to demonstrate some resilience and keep up with the competition, unforeseen mechanical issues with my bike forced me to retire from the race. I am focusing on understanding what went wrong and making the necessary adjustments. This experience will be a valuable part of my journey, and I am determined to come back stronger. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and look forward to delivering improved performances in the next races.”
Looking forward to the next round, Mohsin Paramban said, “Last round in Japan was certainly challenging but also filled with valuable lessons. My focus was on maintaining consistency and making strategic moves throughout the race. Competing against such a strong international field pushes you to your limits and teaches you to stay composed under pressure. I am grateful for the experience and the support from my team, which has been instrumental in my performance and determined to give my best in every race.”