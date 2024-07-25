Honda Racing India riders prepare for Round 4 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia

Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit (Indonesia), 25 July 2024: With the season in full swing, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to make their mark at the fourth round of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia this weekend.

Following a consistent performance in the last round of the championship, the Indian team heads into the fourth round with a total of 12 points in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class.