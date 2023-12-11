Hoopr Empowers Independent Artists Nationwide Through ‘Sing To Sync’ Contest

Tuesday, 11th December, 2023, Mumbai: Hoopr.ai, India’s leading music licensing platform, headquartered in Mumbai, is thrilled to announce the success of its groundbreaking online contest, ‘Sing To Sync.’ This premier top-lining competition, held in March 2023, invited independent artists from across India to unleash their creativity by writing an original song on a Hoopr backing track. Notably, the response was overwhelming, with hundreds of entries pouring in from talented musicians across a diverse range of genres and languages.

The event not only provided a platform for artists to showcase their talents but also offered lucrative prizes, including a cash reward and a top-lining contract. The grand prize, however, was the opportunity for the winner to have a professionally produced music video for their original song by Hoopr.

Judged by an esteemed panel of industry professionals, including musician and Hoopr CEO Gaurav Dagaonkar, music producer Aditya Pushkarna, and playback singer Ash King, Sing To Sync aimed to foster songwriting skills among independent artists and open new avenues for their careers.

The winning track, ‘Yeh Chahiye,’ was crafted by the talented singer/songwriter Rishabh Panchal. An upbeat, quirky, and groovy masterpiece, ‘Yeh Chahiye’ captivates audiences with its chill beat and relatable lyrics. Following his victory, Rishabh had the privilege of seeing his track professionally produced and even traveled to Goa with the Hoopr team to shoot a vibrant music video. Reflecting on his win, Rishabh expressed, “If a platform allows you to be what you want to be and do what you want to do as an artist, then that’s a jackpot you rarely hit in your life, and Hoopr is the platform that understood my vision.”

Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, shared his excitement, stating, “Apart from the number of entries for Sing To Sync, it was great to see the range and musical diversity of the songs we received. ‘Yeh Chahiye’ as a song was extremely impactful with its relatable songwriting and tight vocals. It was a unanimous decision, and I’m really happy for Rishabh Panchal.

Looking forward, Hoopr is thrilled to announce that Sing To Sync will evolve into a sustained initiative, with numerous future iterations in the pipeline. This commitment underscores Hoopr’s unwavering dedication to empowering artists across India, ensuring that our platform remains a dynamic catalyst for the continued growth and collaboration within the vibrant independent music community.

With overwhelmingly positive feedback from Sing To Sync, Hoopr.ai is committed to continuing this intellectual property, providing even more opportunities for independent artists.

Hoopr has recently joined forces with Myntra FWD to introduce a groundbreaking new Intellectual Property (IP) named SoundEscape, a one-of-its-kind experiential event especially curated for content creators, where creators are invited to escape to a beautiful villa and leave behind the hustle of the city, filled with music performed by talented Indie artists.

‘Yeh Chahiye‘ by Rishabh Panchal is now available on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a fun and captivating music video