Hoot Wealth Joins Maridea, Marking Transformational Step for Both Firms

BROOKLYN, N.Y., August 09, 2025 — Maridea Wealth Management (“Maridea”) today announced the acquisition of Hoot Wealth (“Hoot”), a Colorado-based advisory firm founded by industry veterans Nick Crow and Bryan Hinmon. The partnership represents a significant step forward for both firms—combining Hoot’s entrepreneurial leadership and investment expertise with Maridea’s growing national platform, infrastructure, and long-term capital.

Crow and Hinmon bring a proven track record, having launched and scaled Motley Fool Wealth Management from inception to over $2.3 billion in assets. At Hoot, they built a firm distinguished by its investment rigor, fiduciary advice, and a commitment to delivering thoughtful, research-driven portfolios to clients. As part of the transaction, both will be joining the executive leadership team at Maridea.

They reunite with former Motley Fool colleague Sean Sun, now President of Maridea, along with Tom Jacobs, a former Motley Fool portfolio manager who also serves on Maridea’s investment team.

“What excites me most,” said Crow, “is building a firm where clients are central to thoughtful planning, serious investing, and an experience that feels personal, approachable, and even a little fun. Maridea brings the people, platform, and capital to make that vision real. This combination blends the best of both firms—our entrepreneurial DNA with Maridea’s depth and reach.”

He added, “What drew us to Maridea was the culture. It’s not just a firm that’s growing—it’s a place intentionally being built for people to stay. That’s a mindset we’ve seen firsthand in the firms Maridea has brought together, and it’s one we deeply value. That kind of loyalty doesn’t happen by accident—it comes from putting clients and advisors at the center for the long haul.”

“M&A is only as good as the people behind it,” said Mier Wang, Founder and CEO of Maridea. “Nick and Bryan are rare leaders. They’ve built and led through scale, always centered on client outcomes. Their joining is transformational for Maridea and sets a new standard for the type of firm we aspire to become.”

Hoot team members Michael Padilla and Jared Chase will also join Maridea. The partnership strengthens Maridea’s presence in the mountain states and reflects its ongoing strategy to bring together best-in-class talent under one integrated, modern wealth platform.