House of Moksha Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Signature Scents for Him & Her

New Delhi, 06th August, 2025: This Raksha Bandhan, House of Moksha honours the beautiful bond between siblings with a thoughtful fragrance curation that captures strength, grace, and emotion. Presenting a duo of luxurious perfumes – Tobacco Oud and Greek God for brothers, and Orchard Bloom and Rose Oud for sisters, each scent is a tribute to individuality and connection.

Whether you’re gifting your brother a scent that exudes charisma and depth, or choosing a floral masterpiece for your sister that embodies elegance and confidence, House of Moksha’s Rakhi edit makes fragrance the language of love this festive season.

For Brothers

Tobacco Oud

A bold, intoxicating scent that blends rich spice with smoky sensuality. It is the perfect match for a man of quiet strength and magnetic presence.

Fragrance Notes

Top: Raspberry

Middle: Rose, Incense

Base: Oud, Birch, Benzoin

Fragrance Family: Woody

Gender: Male

Longevity: 12+ hours

Greek God

A scent that commands attention with its regal warmth and refined complexity. Perfect for the modern-day hero.

Fragrance Notes

Top: Cinnamon, Saffron, Green Apple

Middle: Jasmine, Patchouli

Base: Tobacco, Amber, Vanilla, Sandalwood

Fragrance Family: Spicy Woody

Gender: Male

Longevity: 12+ hours

For Sisters

Orchard Bloom

A radiant, soft floral bouquet inspired by sunlit orchards and the quiet strength of femininity. Fragrance Notes

Top: Jasmine, Orange Blossom

Middle: Tuberose, Honeysuckle

Base: Musk, Sandalwood

Fragrance Family: Floral

Gender: Female

Longevity: 12+ hours

Rose Oud

Delicate yet powerful, Rose Oud captures the duality of softness and depth — perfect for a sister who is both graceful and grounded.

Fragrance Notes

Top: Cardamom, Rose

Middle: Lily, Jasmine

Base: Oud, Amber, Musk, Sandalwood

Fragrance Family: Floral Oriental

Gender: Unisex

Longevity: 12+ hours

Why It’s the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Gift:

House of Moksha’s fragrances are more than scents. They are soulfully crafted expressions of love, memory, and identity. Each bottle is consciously curated with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and delivered in beautiful packaging, making every gift as thoughtful as it is luxurious.

This Raksha Bandhan, express your bond with a scent that lingers just like the memories you share.