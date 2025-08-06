House of Moksha Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Signature Scents for Him & Her

New Delhi, 06th August, 2025: This Raksha Bandhan, House of Moksha honours the beautiful bond between siblings with a thoughtful fragrance curation that captures strength, grace, and emotion. Presenting a duo of luxurious perfumes – Tobacco Oud and Greek God for brothers, and Orchard Bloom and Rose Oud for sisters, each scent is a tribute to individuality and connection.
Whether you’re gifting your brother a scent that exudes charisma and depth, or choosing a floral masterpiece for your sister that embodies elegance and confidence, House of Moksha’s Rakhi edit makes fragrance the language of love this festive season.
For Brothers
Tobacco Oud
A bold, intoxicating scent that blends rich spice with smoky sensuality. It is the perfect match for a man of quiet strength and magnetic presence.
Fragrance Notes
Top: Raspberry
Middle: Rose, Incense
Base: Oud, Birch, Benzoin
Fragrance Family: Woody
Gender: Male
Longevity: 12+ hours
Greek God
A scent that commands attention with its regal warmth and refined complexity. Perfect for the modern-day hero.
Fragrance Notes
Top: Cinnamon, Saffron, Green Apple
Middle: Jasmine, Patchouli
Base: Tobacco, Amber, Vanilla, Sandalwood
Fragrance Family: Spicy Woody
Gender: Male
Longevity: 12+ hours
For Sisters
Orchard Bloom
A radiant, soft floral bouquet inspired by sunlit orchards and the quiet strength of femininity. Fragrance Notes
Top: Jasmine, Orange Blossom
Middle: Tuberose, Honeysuckle
Base: Musk, Sandalwood
Fragrance Family: Floral
Gender: Female
Longevity: 12+ hours
Rose Oud
Delicate yet powerful, Rose Oud captures the duality of softness and depth — perfect for a sister who is both graceful and grounded.
Fragrance Notes
Top: Cardamom, Rose
Middle: Lily, Jasmine
Base: Oud, Amber, Musk, Sandalwood
Fragrance Family: Floral Oriental
Gender: Unisex
Longevity: 12+ hours
Why It’s the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Gift:
House of Moksha’s fragrances are more than scents. They are soulfully crafted expressions of love, memory, and identity. Each bottle is consciously curated with vegan, cruelty-free ingredients and delivered in beautiful packaging, making every gift as thoughtful as it is luxurious.
This Raksha Bandhan, express your bond with a scent that lingers just like the memories you share.