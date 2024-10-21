Housing.com elevates property search experience with snackable short video features titled ‘Housing Stories’ & ‘Housing Shorts’

Mumbai, 21st October 2024: Housing.com, India’s No. 1 real estate app, has unveiled ‘Housing Stories’ and ‘Housing Shorts,’ groundbreaking, features designed to transform property viewing. With a social media-inspired short video format, this innovative launch allows developers and broker partners to connect seamlessly with home seekers, making property discovery more engaging and interactive.

‘Housing Stories’ are created using unfiltered videos or images shared by customers, providing an authentic glimpse of properties. In addition, ‘Housing Shorts’ introduces an interactive AI anchor that guides users through property highlights, offering key details provided by developers or agents. This user-friendly approach enhances the viewer’s experience by streamlining the property discovery process, making it both efficient and enjoyable for potential home seekers looking to buy or rent.

Early Success and Engagement Growth

During the pre-launch phase, ‘Housing Stories’ achieved impressive adoption, with around 1,000 customers leveraging the feature and over 100,000 home seekers actively viewing these stories. This initial success significantly enhanced property visibility on the Search Results Page, enabling precise targeting of potential buyers in specific locations.

As a result, engagement increased by over 30%, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness in fostering deeper connections between users and property listings, and demonstrating the feature’s strong potential to drive further user interaction.

Housing.com continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the launch of ‘Housing Stories’ and ‘Housing Shorts,’ tapping into the growing popularity of short-form video content for consumer engagement. By offering premium packages tailored for real estate developers and agents for both sell or rent, the platform provides powerful promotional tools designed to boost engagement both on web and app.

These features align with Housing.com’s vision to deliver a superlative user experience, setting new industry standards for personalised and interactive property searches, and redefining how home seekers connect with listings through dynamic and engaging solutions.

Mr. Sangeet Aggarwal, Head of Product & Design at Housing.com, said, “We believe the proptech sector is on the brink of a major transformation, driven by technological advancements and evolving consumer behaviours. Innovations like ‘Housing Stories’ & ‘Housing Shorts’ by Housing.com not only simplify the property search process but also allow users to explore homes in a manner similar to browsing social media content. This also provides us with valuable insights into consumer preferences, enabling us to tailor our offerings for a more personalised and engaging experience.” Mr. Aggarwal further highlighted “The new feature has already driven a 30% increase in engagement. As India’s No.1 real estate app, we are dedicated to continuously redefining experience, setting new industry standards.”

The company said in its statement, ‘This launch reaffirms our commitment to leveraging technology to streamline and enhance the home-buying journey. By integrating more interactive and visually engaging content, the company aims to make property searches not only more efficient but also more enjoyable for our users.’