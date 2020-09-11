How is Accounting Important to Businesses?

Running a growing business is not the work of a moment. The amount of time and effort you put into getting things off the ground was more than enough, and now you’re having to take on many different roles on a day to day basis. In the early years there are difficult decisions to make regards where to spend your available budget. Marketing is one area that is essential – if your potential customer base does not know about you, you’re not going to get much in the way of business – and an active sales team is aligned with this.

Other areas of the business also take up a lot of time – if you’re a manufacturer there’s the procurement of materials, for example, and the various factors that go with a production process – and there are statutory requirements with areas such as accounting. Accounting is not simply keeping track of how much you have spent and received. It’s about the overall financial operation of the business, and there’s a lot to take in. You may be able to handle basic accounts yourself – there are some great apps out there that can help – but you really need that time to get on with your own skilled areas of the business. What’s the answer?

In-House or Outsourced?

There are two options if you want to offload the accounting onto another person and ensure your books and other systems are all up to date. You can employ a full-time accountant, or you can outsource your accounting. Let’s have a look at the advantages of employing an accountant.

While we said full-time, it could be that your company is small enough to handle a part-time accounts person. Either way, the advantage is that you have a qualified person on hand to deal with all areas of accounts on a regular basis. This is a positive, but the downside is you are paying a wage – or more than one – that could possibly be put to better use elsewhere in your growing business.

The alternative is to outsource your accounting requirements, and this can be a more cost-effective method of getting things done. For example, it’s a curios fact that there are no global accounting standards that need to be adhered to. Each country may have different ways of doing things. By outsourcing you will be putting your accounts in the hands of a company of professionals who work to the standards and regulations applicable to the USA.

You will also find that a company such as Coffinity Accounting Firm provide a full range of services that cover not only general accounting but also HR and other areas, so you stand to save money by outsourcing. They can help with reporting and requirements for board meetings and will integrate with your systems so that everything is streamlined and reliable. It makes a lot of sense to investigate this method of working if you want to get the best out of your budget.

How to Get Started

Whatever help you need in the accounting sphere – whether you need a full service or just part of the solution provided by the accounting company – your first step is to contact them and ask for a consultation. They’ll talk to you about your business now and how you see it in the future, so they can provide a service that takes the accounting side off your hands and can also be scaled for future growth. Get in touch now, and start putting your time into what you do best while leaving the accounting to the professionals.