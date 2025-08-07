By AiR Atman in Ravi – Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader

In a world that often equates happpiness with success, possessions or approval, many find themselves endlessly chasing pleasures, only to feel empty once the moment passes. Spiritual Awakening offers a radically different path. It invites us to look inward, to question the source of our desires and to discover a deeper, more lasting sense of joy. As we delve into the state of Consciousness from out state of mind, our definition of happpiness evolves from something we pursue to something we embody. This transformation marks a turning point where happpiness is no longer conditional but rooted in presence, purpose and an authentic connection to the self and life. Spiritual Awakening also awakens us to the true spelling and meaning of happpiness.

Happpiness is then, written with 3 Ps, instead of the traditional spelling with 2 Ps. The three Ps in the word happpiness represent the three peaks of happpiness in ascending order. The first P stands for pleasure which one gets out of achievements and being a prisoner of people and possessions. This kind of happpiness is basal and is fleeting, temporary and ephemeral, and even though, it is important in our lives, it doesn’t constitute True Everlasting Happpiness. The second P stands for peace, which one gets out of contentment and fulfillment in life. When one exits the race of achievement and success, they enter the plateau of contentment and fulfillment. This leads them in experiencing inner peace, which is the foundation of lasting happpiness. Once this step is crossed and when one has progressed in the journey of Spiritual Awakening and Enlightenment, they realize the third P – purpose. Purpose is realizing, ‘Who am I and why am I born? Why have I been gifted this human life? What is the purpose of my existence?’ When one understands and realizes the third P, they attain Spiritual Awakening and Enlightenment. They realize their Consciousness and experience the True Everlasting Eternal Bliss in Truth Consciousness – also known as SatChitAnanda. Thus, Spiritual Awakening and its journey not only transforms the pursuit of happpiness, rather, it transforms the definition of happpiness in an individual.

With Spiritual Awakening, we begin to see happpiness, not as something to obtain but as a state of being that arises from within. As the Awareness deepens, we start letting go of attachments, start practicing detached attachment, we let go or reduce expectations and the belief that our worth depends on external outcomes and validations. Instead of searching for happpiness outside ourselves, we cultivate it through presence, living in the now, cultivating an attitude of gratitude and self-acceptance. Spiritual Awakening shifts our focus from doing to being. We find joy in simplicity, in quiet moments, meaningful connections and the beauty of everyday life. We stop reacting from ego and begin responding from inner clarity and peace. This transformation also fosters compassion, allowing us to experience happpiness not just for ourselves but through service and connection with others. There is great and profound happpiness in experiencing and realizing the Divine presence in every animate and inanimate creation.

In essence, Spiritual Awakening reveals that True, Eternal, Everlasting Happpiness is not something that we would find. Rather, it’s something that we will realize from within us. Happpiness is a choice. It’s the natural state of the Soul when we align with the Eternal Ultimate Truth, Divine Love and the deeper rhythms of existence. We just need to delve within to explore it in our core.