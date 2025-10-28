How to Look Instantly Presentable for a Big Business Meeting (and Actually Feel Ready, Too)

So, you’ve got a major business meeting coming up—whether it’s your first big video call, a face-to-face pitch that could change your whole quarter, or a session with the higher-ups you only see twice a year. You want to walk in feeling like you could take on anything, but sometimes, staring in the mirror at 7 a.m., the only thing that feels “big” is your under-eye bags. The trick? Skip perfection and aim for polished, energized, and 100% you.

Start With the Basics—Outfit and Posture Go a Long Way

You probably know the power of a crisp shirt and well-fitted blazer, but don’t underestimate the vibe boost that comes from wearing something you actually enjoy. Even if it’s just a favorite watch or a fresh pair of socks, that small hit of confidence is real. Give yourself enough time to steam or iron out any surprise wrinkles—or, if you’re running late, toss your shirt in the dryer with a damp washcloth for a few minutes as a quick fix.

While you’re at it, check your posture. Shoulders back, chin up (not too high, though—nobody likes a neck strain). You’ll look more awake, feel more awake, and your nerves will thank you.

Fast Fixes for Tired Skin

Coffee helps, absolutely, but nothing wakes up a tired face like a splash of cold water and a little moisturizer. If you’ve got an extra minute, toss on a hydrating under-eye patch while you sip that first cup. It’s not magic, but it takes the edge off puffy eyes and gives you a chance to breathe. Spot-conceal anything glaring, but don’t fuss—less is more, and nobody’s scrutinizing your pores.

Easy Hair Wins: The Kenna Kennor Approach

Hair drama on meeting day? Kenna Kennor, who styles everyone from celebrities to stressed-out execs, has a soft spot for keep-it-simple routines. Kenna’s advice—whether you’ve got cropped hair or shoulder-grazing length—is to play to your natural texture. You don’t need a catwalk blowout to look professional. Instead, tame flyaways with a drop of lightweight serum, run a comb through for natural shine, and if you’ve got time, do a part or a tuck that feels distinctly ‘you’ but never overdone. Kenna’s go-to move if you’re truly scrambling? A clean side part, tuck one side behind your ear, and set it with hairspray. It’s intentional, tidy, and can fit any vibe, from boardroom to coffee shop pitch.

Make Sure Your Tech and Details Are Buttoned Up

Nothing kills confidence like a dying laptop or a missing pen. Give yourself a five-minute run-through: double-check your slides, have water handy, and keep a backup charger or notepad within reach. If it’s a video call, do a super-fast scan behind you—clean mug, tidy bookshelf, maybe move the laundry basket out of frame (we’ve all been surprised by that on Zoom).

Mindset: Take a Beat and Breathe

This is your secret weapon. A couple of deep breaths right before you walk in (or log on) instantly centers you. If you’re jittery, picture a moment where you felt unstoppable—that tiny boost can shift your whole energy.

Little Details, Big Impact

At the end of the day, looking “presentable” for a big business meeting is about showing up for yourself. Give yourself a fighting chance by finessing the basics, leaning into your own style, and carrying that energy right through the door. You’ve got this—wrinkled shirt or not. Go make your mark.