How Women in India’s hinterlands Are Driving the Skilling Revolution

UP, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir lead in skilling women

A silent revolution is taking place in hinterlands as the narrative around women’s workforce participation is now shifting to states from metro cities. A steady transformation is underway in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir (UT), and Rajasthan taking advantage of skilling initiatives to break social barriers.

Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) has emerged as a key platform that is helping drive this change across the country. Under the leadership of Ved Mani Tiwari, NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), India’s apex skilling institution, has been spearheading initiatives to make skilling more accessible to women nationwide. In Uttar Pradesh, over 1.17 million women have skilled themselves through SIDH. With 587,285 women in Assam and 524,520 women in West Bengal, both these states are not far behind, proving that women from rural areas and non-metro cities are breaking glass ceilings.

For women in border villages in regions and states like Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, skilling and employment is more than economic independence. It’s about defying deep-rooted, age-old stereotypes. In Jammu and Kashmir, about 340,814 women have been skilled, breaking both geographical and societal barriers.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mansha Mohmad from Budgam enrolled herself in SIDH courses, and learned to repair mobile gadgets. “I never thought that I could repair a mobile phone on my own, but after learning through SIDH, I have fixed my phone myself. Earlier, the local repair shop mechanic had described my handset as irreparable. The moment led to a high confidence level in my capabilities. Now I am encouraging my cousins and other family members to enrol themselves in multiple courses offered by SIDH and learn something new,” she said, adding that she enrolled in multiple courses.

Shreshtha Gupta, Chief Technology Officer, NSDC, says: “Technology is breaking traditional barriers in skilling, making learning more accessible and inclusive for women across India,” adding “Through digital platforms like the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), we are not just providing education—we are creating pathways to economic independence, enabling women to upskill at their own pace and on their own terms.”

Online skilling courses by SIDH have opened new avenues for women in male-dominated industries in states like Rajasthan and Gujarat with over 10,000 women in Rajasthan and over 8,500 women in Gujarat opting for the courses. The surge in women opting for online courses has led them to develop expertise in digital marketing and entrepreneurship, among others, which earlier were considered unconventional career choices for women.

Anita Kumari, 35, from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, says, “I always wanted to be financially independent. Even with two master’s degrees, I wasn’t sure how to start. The Beauty and Wellness course through SIDH changed everything for me. Now, I have my own beauty parlor, and I even hired another woman to help me. It feels incredible to not only support my family but also create opportunities for others.”

While metros have traditionally been the hub of employment, rural and aspirational districts are emerging as the new talent hubs. Among the top five states for classroom training, three (Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and West Bengal) house aspirational districts, underscoring the effectiveness of targeted interventions in low-literacy regions.

Mohima Mondal, 21, from Bardhaman, West Bengal, shares, “My father is a Toto driver, and many people told my parents that they should save for my wedding instead of my education. But my father believed in me, and I wanted to prove him right. Through SIDH, I discovered agricultural technology courses, and I enrolled in the Kisan Drone Operator course. Now, I dream of starting my own agribusiness. Learning these skills has made me realize that I don’t just have to work for someone else—I can create something of my own.”

Digital-first skilling is proving to be a game changer, expanding opportunities beyond physical training centers. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 29,938 women have enrolled in SIDH’s online programs, with strong engagement in Bihar (9,348 women), West Bengal (7,675 women), and Gujarat (8,539 women).

Shivani,24, from Sangrur, Punjab, explains, “I had my B.Com and M.Com degrees, but finding a job wasn’t easy. My family needed financial support, and I couldn’t just wait. When I took a WhatsApp marketing course and a Reels Masterclass through SIDH, I realized I could use social media to build my own business. Now, I have a job as a vocational course teacher at a government school, and after work, I run my own tuition center. I never thought I’d be able to manage both, but digital skills made it possible.”

As AI and automation shape the future of work, women who are digitally skilled will have a competitive edge. States like Rajasthan and Gujarat are witnessing higher female engagement in tech-driven and entrepreneurial skilling programs, a promising indicator of the future workforce.

Hemlata, 28, from Nainital, Uttarakhand, reflects, “When I was preparing for my MBA placements, I knew I needed an edge over other candidates. That’s why I took SIDH’s digital marketing courses. During my job interview, my employers were impressed with my practical knowledge, and I landed the job. Learning doesn’t stop with degrees—skills are what really matter in today’s world.”

From border regions to rural aspirational districts, women across India are reshaping the workforce. The Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is not merely providing courses—it is fostering a nationwide movement towards economic independence, entrepreneurship, and gender inclusion. The data is clear: women in India’s hinterlands are not waiting for opportunities to come to them—they are creating their own. And as more women step into the world of skilling, the impact will be felt not just in individual careers but in the transformation of entire communities and economies.