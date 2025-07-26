HPCL Launches ‘Onam Fest 2025’ Campaign in Kerala

Exciting Rewards and Strategic Partnership with Suzuki Motorcycles to Delight Customers This Festive Season

Kochi, 26th July 2025: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) has rolled out its ‘Onam Fest 2025’ campaign across Kerala, adding festive excitement for fuel customers in the state.

The campaign was inaugurated at Kumar Service Station, Kalamaserry, in the presence of senior HPCL officials and Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd. It offers assured gifts, lucky draws, and the opportunity to win exciting grand prizes, including popular Suzuki motorcycles — the Gixxer SF and Avenis.

As part of HPCL’s continued efforts to engage with customers beyond fuel dispensing, this initiative aims to enhance the overall retail experience during the state’s most celebrated festival.

To be eligible, two-wheeler customers need to purchase ₹250 or more of Power fuel or ₹300 or more of Normal MS. Four-wheeler customers qualify with purchases of ₹1000 or more for Power fuel and ₹1500 or more for Normal fuel.

All eligible participants receive assured gifts and stand a chance to win attractive prizes through a lucky draw, including home appliances, cookware, electronics, and two Suzuki motorcycles as bumper prizes.

Customers can participate by scanning the QR code displayed at HPCL outlets or by sending an SMS with the SAP code of the fuel station to 9222200320.

Strengthening the campaign is HPCL’s partnership with Suzuki Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd., under which select Suzuki motorcycle models will be displayed at HPCL retail outlets across Kerala. This collaboration offers customers additional touchpoints to engage with the brand while availing Onam Fest benefits.

With attractive rewards and a seamless participation process, the Onam Fest 2025 campaign promises to make every fuel stop more festive and rewarding for customers across Kerala.