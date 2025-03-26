HRxAI Expo & Summit 2025 Showcases AI-Driven HR Innovations at Radisson, Noida

Noida, 26th March 2025: The HRxAI Expo and Summit 2025, held at Radisson, Noida, brought together HR leaders, AI experts, and business executives to explore the future of human resources through artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital transformation.

Organized by WEECE Entertainment and Events Pvt. Ltd., the expo provided a platform for insightful discussions, expert-led sessions, and interactive networking opportunities, offering attendees valuable insights into the latest advancements in HR technology.

The event commenced with an inauguration ceremony, including the traditional lamp lighting, followed by a keynote address by Mr. Ganesh Kashyap, CEO of India Landis+Gyr, on the theme “Future-Ready HR: Leveraging AI, Blockchain & Digital Transformation.” His address set the tone for a day of in-depth conversations on how AI is revolutionizing HR functions, transforming talent acquisition, employee engagement, and workforce analytics.

A major highlight of the event was the CEO panel discussion on “Leveraging AI & HR for Business Outcomes.” Industry leaders shared their perspectives on integrating AI into HR strategies to enhance efficiency and business success. Experts also explored AI’s impact on workplace well-being and its role in upskilling employees to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market.

The event featured prominent speakers, including Mr. Venkataramani Suresh, CEO of Foundit (formerly Monster, India), Mr. Nitin Khindria, CHRO of Omega Seiki Mobility India, Ms. Renu Bohra, CHRO of NBC Bearings, Mr. Aseem Nath Tripathi, CHRO of Multiplier, Ms. Harpreet Sandhu, CHRO of IMGC India, Sqd Leader Deepa, Head-People Culture & Administration of Attero India, Mr. Sumit Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of Prana Wellness AI Dubai, Dr. Rakshita Sharma, Chief People Officer of Bobble AI India, Dr. Sudhanshu Maheshwari, Assistant Professor at IIM Kozhikode India, Mr. Sumit Shukla, CEO of Scholarsmerit Online Private Limited India, Mr. Sandeep Singh, Corporate Head HR of Kusum Group of Companies India, Ms. Megha Maharana, Business Head-Commercial Lines at Policy Bazar India, Mr. Kiran Kumar, Founding Member & CSO of PeopleStrong India, Mr. Rachit Ahuja, Director Partnership & Alliance at Keka HR India, Mr. Deepak Dhar, Co-Founder of Repute Network India, Mr. Manan Sharma, CEO of DevstringX Technologies India, Dr. Meenakshi Mazumdar, Director of ITM-Gwalior India, Mr. Jitendra Somani, Co-Founder of Pocket HRMS India, and Ms. Ritika Arora, Co-Founder & COO of Manah Wellness.

The expo featured an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge HR technology solutions, allowing attendees to engage with industry innovators and explore tools designed to enhance workplace efficiency and the employee experience. The event brought together esteemed speakers, including prominent HR professionals, AI pioneers, and business leaders from various industries, fostering an environment of knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

WEECE Entertainment and Events Pvt. Ltd., led by Mr. Tarun Tyagi, Director, and Mr. Sanjiv Mathur, General Manager, actively engaged with the speakers at the summit. Their interactions provided valuable insights into the evolving role of AI in HR and reinforced WEECE’s commitment to facilitating meaningful industry conversations.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Mr. Arun Yadav, Convenor of HRxAI and Co-Founder of MacroHire, who announced that the second edition of the HRxAI Expo and Summit will take place in Hyderabad on September 19-20, 2025.

Reflecting on the impact of the event, Mr. Tarun Tyagi, Director, WEECE Entertainment and Events Pvt. Ltd., stated, “HRxAI Expo and Summit 2025 has reinforced the importance of AI in shaping the future of HR. As organizations navigate digital transformation, leveraging AI-driven solutions is key to enhancing employee well-being, engagement, and productivity. The discussions today have set the foundation for a more innovative and AI-powered HR landscape.”

WEECE Entertainment and Events Pvt Ltd. have received national and global recognition, with extensive media coverage and high-profile interviews featuring industry leaders. Prominent coverage included insights from Mr. Ganesh Kashyap, CEO of India Landis+Gyr; Mr. Venkataramani Suresh, CEO of Foundit (formerly Monster) India; Mr. Sanjai Ranganathan, Chief Executive of L&T Edutech India; Mr. Nitin Khindria, CHRO of Omega Seiki Mobility India; and Dr. Sudhanshu Maheshwari, Assistant Professor at IIM Kozhikode, India. Their perspectives added immense value to the event’s success and impact