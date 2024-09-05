5th September 2024: The American Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute has honoured the global printing ink specialist hubergroup for the fourth time in a row for its pioneering standards in terms of environmental protection, sustainability and social commitment. The Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certification is a comprehensive certification system that aims to make products and materials more sustainable throughout their entire life cycle. The most important criterion for an award is a holistic commitment in the areas of material health, product circularity, renewable energy, water stewardship and social responsibility.

The certification recognises hubergroup’s commitment to using materials that are safe for both humans and the environment. Its products are produced in such a way that as part of the printed product they can be returned to biological or technical cycles and easily recycled after use. That hubergroup promotes the use of renewable energy sources and the responsible use of water, for example at its plants in Italy and India. And that social and ethical aspects are incorporated into the production process and corporate practices. hubergroup is not only recognised for individual products, but as a company as a whole.

“The compatibility of social, economic and ecological needs plays an important role at hubergroup. We accept our responsibility for our clients and the next generations at the same time,” says Richard Gill, Product Manager Sheetfed. “With our fourth C2C certification in a row, we are setting a new standard in our industry and going far beyond minimum requirements when it comes to the environment and sustainability.”

Efficient, safe and sustainable

As one of the world’s leading printing ink specialists and raw material manufacturers, hubergroup offers the entire range of modern ink products as well as raw and auxiliary materials with the highest quality and service standards. hubergroup’s claim also includes contributing to greater sustainability and safety in the printing industry with its products and services. This includes working in a resource-conserving manner, constantly investing in research and development and supporting clients in terms of sustainability. As a result, hubergroup offers one of the broadest porfolios of ecological and sustainable printing inks. As hubergroup produces its own raw materials, the aspect of sustainability can be integrated into all stages of the production process right from the start. The principle of the circular economy plays a central role here.

Commitment to Renewable Energy and Water Stewardship

hubergroup promotes the use of renewable energy sources and responsible water usage in its production processes, particularly at its plants in Italy and India. For instance, in pigment production in India, more than 70% of the water used is recycled and reused. The energy used to manufacture all Cradle-to-Cradle certified products is 100% renewable.

“The certification evaluates water usage in our production and our main raw material supply chain. Additionally, we must prove that we purchase more renewable energy than the production of these products requires,” explains Richard Gill.

Continuous Improvement and Future Goals

The hubergroup production site in Germany was the first to introduce the ISO 9001 quality management system back in the 1990s. This was followed by the environmental, health and safety, energy and HACCP management systems. In 2017, hubergroup became the first global printing ink manufacturer to have the majority of its product portfolio C2C-certified and has since made sustainability the industry standard.

“We try to organise all our activities in such a way that our products are designed for cycling without any negative impact on the environment. hubergroup inks perform until the ‘end of printing life’ and not just the ‘end of product life’,” adds Richard Gill, Product Manager Sheetfed.

Today, hubergroup works closely with organisations such as Cradle to Cradle, CEFLEX, INGEDE and EPEA worldwide to continuously improve its products and processes. hubergroup is also part of Responsible Care and has signed the Responsible Care Global Charter which sets out a series of basic principles and commitments for companies in the chemical industry worldwide.