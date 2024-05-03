hubergroup presents an exciting program and product innovations at drupa Touchpoint Packaging 2024 in Düsseldorf

May 3 2024: Under the motto “Creating the future of packaging together!”, hubergroup Germany invites you to four exciting events and to visit its three stands at drupa Touchpoint Packaging 2024. The world’s leading trade fair for printing technologies will take place in Düsseldorf from 28 May to 7 June 2024. The four congress contributions from hubergroup will focus on the latest packaging innovations for food, sustainability solutions and digital colour communication. In addition, hubergroup will present its innovative product portfolio with a focus on MGA inks for printing food packaging as well as the water-based packaging ink solutions HYDRO-X-Systems and its solvent-based packaging ink series Gecko Bond Top.

“Our mission goes far beyond the production of printing inks and chemicals. We are doing pioneering work for the future of food packaging: sustainable, innovative, and efficient. As an innovation partner, we are committed to holistically driving success in packaging printing. At our events and stands, every visitor can form their own impression and connect with us, as it is part of our mission to be in close dialogue with our clients and develop joint solutions,” says Konstantin Schmidtke, Director Business Development and Global Key Account Management.

Thomas Polster, Manager Business Development, Brand Owner and Global Key Account Manager, will kick off four hubergroup events with a panel discussion on “The future of flexible paper packaging”. Thomas Polster will be discussing the opportunities and challenges of flexible paper packaging printed in web offset, its performance features and design options with brand owners, paper and printing press manufacturers, printers and packagers. Thomas Polster has been with the hubergroup since 2000 and has been responsible for global packaging printing companies and the development and expansion of cooperation with brand owners and design agencies as Key Account Manager since 2011. The Hesse native graduated from the master school for printing technology and previously managed a print company himself.

Panel discussion “The future of flexible paper packaging”, Friday, 31 March 2024 at 2 p.m.

The second hubergroup event is the presentation by Korbinian Steigenberger, Junior Product Manager, on the topic of “Inside the Box – Direct Food Contact”. Korbinian Steigenberger will talk about the special features of DFC with printing inks and coatings, as well as the regulatory requirements. He will present new opportunities for brand owners to make their packaging design attractive and at the same time meet the demand for more sustainable packaging with the use of DFC inks and coatings. Korbinian Steigenberger has been working in Product Management at hubergroup for two years and holds a Master of Engineering in Packaging Technology from Munich University of Applied Sciences.

Lecture “Inside the Box – Direct Food Contact”, Sunday, 2 June 2024 at 11.45 am.

At the third hubergroup event, Patrick Hübel, Director Global Product and Color Management, will present the licensed hubergroup Digital Colour Communication (HDCC) system. The presentation will show how modern software solutions can be used to precisely capture, digitise and seamlessly exchange colour specifications for higher quality, speed and efficiency. Patrick Hübel will be presenting a way to create the visualisation of colour templates digitally. The digital expert has been with hubergroup since 2005 and is one of the leading minds when it comes to digital colour communication, process optimisation and quality improvement.

Presentation “Hit the Spot – Digital Colour Communication,” Tuesday, 4 June 2024 at 4.30 pm.

At the fourth hubergroup event, Dr Lars Hancke, Manager Business Development Flexible Packaging at hubergroup, will present “Recyclable Printing Ink Solutions”. Dr Hancke will shed light on the role of printing inks in material recycling, as standard printing ink systems for packaging printing need to be re-evaluated against the background of new recycling guidelines (keyword: nitrocellulose inks and German minimum standards). His presentation outlines the status and opens up innovative solutions.

Dr Lars Hancke joined the hubergroup in 2005 and has since held various positions in the development and application technology of solvent-based packaging inks. Since 2018, he has been Manager Business Development Flexible Packaging and an expert in sustainability. He focuses primarily on technical projects with global key account clients. Dr Hancke studied chemistry at the University of Hamburg.

Lecture “Recyclable Printing Ink Solutions”, Thursday, 6 June 2024 at 4.00 pm.

In addition, hubergroup will be represented on three stands with its innovations and products for food packaging as well as a comprehensive team of experts who look forward to your visit!

On the stand of printing press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer in Hall 16, Stand A31-1 to A31-5, hubergroup will be presenting its MGA portfolio, including the MGA NATURA fast-strike sheetfed offset series, which is designed for safe printing on the outside of food packaging, and the MGA CONTACT direct food contact series, which enables safe and vibrant printing on the inside of paper and cardboard food packaging. The MGA NATURA series will be shown in the Extended Gamut System on K&B machines. hubergroup experts will be answering questions relating to 7-colour printing.

At the Expert S.r.l. stand, Hall 14, Stand D-50, hubergroup will be presenting its water-based packaging ink solutions, which enable the production of a wide range of compliant packaging. The great flexibility and outstanding colour intensity of the modular HYDRO-X system will be demonstrated and discussed by experienced technicians.

And finally, hubergroup will be presenting its solvent-based packaging ink series Gecko Bond Top, which enables the production of a wide range of compliant packaging, at the stand of packaging machine manufacturer Comexi, Hall, Stand C-19.

drupa is the world’s leading trade fair for printing technologies and stands for inspiration, innovation, high-calibre knowledge transfer and intensive networking. Under the motto “Create the future”, drupa will once again bring together manufacturers, key stakeholders, decision-makers and prospective buyers in Düsseldorf from 28 May to 7 June 2024.