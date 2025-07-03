hubergroup Print Solutions to Showcase Flexo Portfolio at Labelexpo Europe 2025

hubergroup Print Solutions showcases its comprehensive flexo and services portfolio at Labelexpo Europe 2025

July 3, 2025 – At this year’s Labelexpo Europe (September 16–19, Stand 4D19), hubergroup Print Solutions will present its advanced portfolio for flexographic printing, spotlighting how its ink technologies combine sustainability, efficiency, and technical precision. The international ink specialist invites visitors to explore its innovative product lines, including UV, water-based, and solvent-based solutions—supported by a broad range of services designed to optimize print performance and support circular packaging.

A Sustainable, Versatile Portfolio

At the heart of hubergroup’s flexo offering is iray, its comprehensive UV flexo system. Designed for food and non-food applications, iray includes primers, inks, varnishes, and laminating adhesives that are engineered to work together seamlessly. Ideal for self-adhesive labels, shrink sleeves, and pouches, iray stands out for its strong adhesion, low odour, excellent scratch resistance, and high yield. Notably, all iray products meet deinkability standards for both film and paper substrates—supporting more circular and sustainable packaging systems.

“Visitors looking to improve production efficiency or transition to LED technology will find actionable insights with iray,” says Darren Hallett, Director Europe Business Development UV Flexo. “We’re committed to helping label printers achieve exceptional print quality while improving sustainability and streamlining implementation.”

Water-Based and Solvent-Based Solutions

hubergroup will also feature its HYDRO-X line for water-based flexo and gravure printing. Thanks to its modular mixing system—comprising concentrates, blends, and additives—HYDRO-X allows for tailored ink solutions across substrates such as paper, cardboard, aluminium, and plastic film. Highlights include water-based barrier coatings that enhance oxygen, moisture, and grease resistance—ideal for mono-material packaging.

For solvent-based applications, the Gecko series remains a trusted standard. Known for excellent printability and reliability, Gecko supports a wide range of flexible packaging types with minimal complexity. In line with recyclability goals, hubergroup offers multiple Gecko-based options, including PU-based (Gecko Platinum), NC-free white systems, and deinkable NC-based combinations.

A Focus on Collaboration and Support

More than just products, hubergroup emphasizes long-term partnerships and tailored support. “At Labelexpo 2025, we’re not only showing innovations—we’re offering collaboration,” says Hallett. “Our sustainable portfolio and strong service orientation help printers face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow. We’re excited for direct, meaningful conversations with customers in Barcelona.”

Meet hubergroup Print Solutions at Stand 4D19, Labelexpo Europe 2025, Barcelona – and discover how sustainable flexo printing can be efficient, flexible, and future-ready.