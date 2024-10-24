Hubergroup products are Blue Angel certified for offset printing inks, promoting sustainability

24th October 2024: The environmentally friendly offset product series Rapida Eco, ECO Perfect Dry and Resista from hubergroup Germany are on the positive list of the Blue Angel environmental certification. This means that the use of these ink series enables hubergroup customers to obtain the coveted Blue Angel certification for printed products (DE-ZU 195). This certification confirms that the products meet strict environmental and sustainability standards and leave a minimal ecological footprint.

The offset printing inks Rapida Eco, ECO Perfect Dry and Resista are characterised by their outstanding environmental compatibility, which has now been confirmed by their meeting the strict requirements of the Blue Angel. hubergroup achieved a positive deinking test on 100g/m² uncoated paper for all series. The inks ECO Perfect Dry and Rapida ECO have been positively accepted at 115 gsm and 120 gsm respectively when combined with the hubergroup’s water-based coating.

These products deliver first-class printing results. In addition, they enable print shops to minimise their environmental impact and offer sustainable printing solutions, including for successfully achieving certification with the Blue Angel for printed products (DE-ZU 195). Because positive deinking tests on 100 g/m² uncoated and coated paper open up a wide range of applications. As a full-range supplier, the hubergroup also supports printing companies with the right water-based coatings and dampening solution additives.