Hyderabad, 05th January 2024: The Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad (OGSH) will be hosting the prestigious “66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024” from 6th to 10th January, 2024, at the HICC & HITEX, Hyderabad. The Congress being attended by over 12,000 delegates from India and abroad, will be inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Telangana, Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy garu, on January 7th, 2024 at 5.30 pm. Guests of Honour, Health Minister of Telangana, Sri Damodar Raja Narasimha garu and Women and Child Welfare Minister of Telangana, Smt Dansari Anasuya (Seethakka) will grace the occasion, address the delegates and share their views regarding women’s health.

The congress aims at emphasizing on the most recent trends, advancements in the field of Obstetrics & Gynaecology. It will focus on the themes of Obstetric Medicine, Emerging Technologies in Obgyn, Environment & Reproduction, Sexual Reproductive Rights and Health, Pelvic Medicine etc.

Speaking on the occasion Prof S Shantha Kumari, Treasurer, FIGO, Organizing Chairperson and President, Obstetrics & Gynaecological Society of Hyderabad, said, All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG), is the main Congress of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) which has 270 Societies and AICOG is mother of all Congresses it hosts. It’s a matter of pride that we are hosting the all India Congress at Hyderabad, this is where most of the gynaecologist from India and abroad will be attending the Congress. Out of 40,000 members of FOGSI, about more than 11,000 members are attending this conference, between 6th and 10th of January. In 70 years history of FOGSI, this is the fourth time Hyderabad is hosting the Congress, the last time Hyderabad hosted was in 2011. We believe in women health, for which advocacy is critical, unless the woman is of good health, the society can’t progress. We along with the Government are working towards reducing maternal mortality, we are extremely fortunate because Telangana has one of the lowest maternal mortality rate and it will not be long before we reach single digit maternal mortality rate target. The other most important initiative we will be focusing on is Dheera – say no to violence against women’. I started this initiative in 2016 and we have been advocating this, because the first point of contact for a woman in distress is a gynaecologist, therefore we sensitise our members to guide and help them. We also started a two hour online course to sensitise children about violence against women and catch them young, in the age group of 9 to 11 about, now we are conducting physical programmes also. About 6000 gynaecologist of FOGSI have become Master trainers and they are in turn training children across the country, around three lakh students have been covered in this program till date. As the treasurer of the prestigious International body, FIGO (international Federation of Gynecology and obstetrics) I have been taking Dheera across the globe and countries which I visit.

The annual scientific conference brings together Obstetricians, Gynaecologists, healthcare professionals, researchers, practitioners, postgraduate students, clinicians and other professionals from all corners of the globe to update their knowledge and abilities paving a path for future research. Learning and incorporating newer obstetrics & gynaecological strategies helps in enhanced quality of care and improved patient outcomes.

The highlights of the 66th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology 2024 are 25 pre congress workshops, CME and 264 hours of academics with 60 renowned International Faculty, 1000 National Faculty, 1200 Oral and Poster Presentation and about 12,000 delegates participating proactively. The vision of the conference is to reduce maternal mortality and achieve SDG 2030 goals and improves women’s health at large.

A touch of glamour can drive a point more deeply. We have celebrities Mr. Rana Daggubati, Mr. Nag Ashwin, Ms. Sobitha Dhulipala, Ms. Sreeleela, Ms. Priyanka Dutt, Ms. Swapna Dutt, Ms. Palak Gulia, sharing their experiences, at the Congress.

Violence against women is perhaps the most disgraceful human rights violation effecting nearly 38% of Indian women across all strata. What we identify is only the tip of the iceberg with many more going undetected. Prof. S. Shantha Kumari, Organising Chairperson has started ‘Dheera – say no to violence against women’ to sensitise young girls, women, Obstetricians and gynaecologists and involve other stake holders from all sectors. The Congress has a public forum devoted to it on January 8th, 2024, between 1 and 2 pm. A certification program has been started in this context, which in turn has covered almost 3700 schools, trained 6900 teachers and 300000 children to date. A Breast cancer awareness session will be hosted on January 9th, 2024 between 1 and 2 pm.

The Congress has Prof. Mike Robson as one of our International Faculty who is globally acclaimed for his work on analysing causes of caesarean sections and to optimise the rates; exchanging knowledge with the delegates.

Prof S Shantha Kumari, Treasurer FIGO, Organising Chairperson & President OGSH; Dr Vindhya T, Organising Secretary, AICOG-24; & Dr Aruna Suman B, Organising Secretary, AICOG-24.