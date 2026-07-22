Hyderabad’s Dr. Satya Sindhuja Receives Prestigious Bharat Samman Puraskar at London’s House of Lords

Hyderabad, July 22, 2026: In a proud moment for Indian traditional medicine and Telangana, renowned Siddha physician Dr. Satya Sindhuja, Founder of Chakra Siddha Holistic Healing & Research Center, has been conferred with the prestigious Bharat Samman Puraskar at a ceremony held at the iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London. The honour recognises her contribution to advancing the ancient Indian Siddha system of medicine through research and patient care.

The Bharat Samman Puraskar is a flagship honour presented during the annual Bharat Mahotsav hosted at the House of Lords by the Confluence Foundation, New Delhi. The ceremony was hosted by Lord Raj Loomba in the presence of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, His Highness Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, and the founders and curators of the event, Dr. Amitabh Shrivastav and Dr. Smita Shrivastav.

Dr. Satya Sindhuja is the first distinguished personality from Hyderabad, Telangana, to receive this prestigious recognition at the House of Lords, marking a significant achievement for the state and India’s traditional healthcare systems.

Through years of research and clinical practice, Dr. Sindhuja has developed Siddha-based treatment approaches for migraine, spinal disorders, Crohn’s disease, arthritis, fibromyalgia, and other autoimmune diseases. By integrating traditional Siddha medicine with modern research, she has earned the trust of patients and recognition from the global medical community.

Through Chakra Siddha Holistic Healing & Research Center, she follows the Siddha philosophy of treating the root cause of illness rather than merely managing symptoms. Her research-driven approach has benefited thousands of patients and earned international recognition.

Expressing her happiness, Dr. Satya Sindhuja said, “This award is not just a personal recognition but a tribute to India’s timeless Siddha medical system and to every patient who placed their trust in our treatment. I dedicate this honour to my mentors, my team and my patients. My mission is to take the scientific strength and therapeutic value of Siddha medicine to the global stage while serving humanity with compassion and integrity.”

The achievement has been widely welcomed across medical and social circles. Superstar Mahesh Babu, along with Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar, congratulated Dr. Satya Sindhuja and appreciated her efforts in taking India’s traditional Siddha medicine to the global stage.

Medical experts described the recognition as not only a personal milestone for Dr. Satya Sindhuja but also a proud moment for the Siddha system of medicine. They believe the honour will encourage greater research, awareness and global acceptance of India’s indigenous medical systems.

About Chakrasiddh:

Chakra Siddha Holistic Healing & Research Center is a holistic healthcare institution founded by Dr. Satya Sindhuja, dedicated to preserving and advancing the ancient Indian Siddha system of medicine through research-driven, patient-centric care. Established in 2012, the centre combines centuries-old Siddha wisdom with modern scientific understanding to offer non-invasive, holistic treatments aimed at addressing the root cause of disease rather than merely managing symptoms.

Rooted in a 36-generation healing lineage, Chakra Siddha specializes in the management of chronic and complex conditions, including musculoskeletal disorders, spinal ailments, autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and chronic pain. Its treatment approach integrates Siddha therapies with yoga, lifestyle modifications, nutrition, and holistic wellness practices to promote long-term healing and overall well-being.

With a strong emphasis on research, compassionate care, and evidence-based traditional medicine, Chakra Siddha has served thousands of patients in India and abroad. The centre’s mission is to make the scientific and therapeutic value of Siddha medicine globally accessible while empowering individuals to achieve sustainable health through natural healing methods.