Hyundai Mobis Launches Monsoon Awareness Campaign

16th Aug 2024 Gurugram, Haryana, India In its unwavering commitment to customer safety, Hyundai Mobis, one of the leading auto components brands, proudly announces the launch of its “Customer Awareness” campaign for the monsoon season. This initiative is designed to highlight the importance of vehicle maintenance and the role of essential parts and accessories in ensuring a safe and comfortable driving experience during the monsoon season.

As monsoon season creates challenging driving conditions, Hyundai Mobis emphasizes the need for vehicle preparedness. This campaign underscores the significance of regularly checking and maintaining key components such as brake pads, wipers, and headlights etc. These parts are essential in ensuring optimal performance and safety, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

Mr. Lee Myeong Jae, Head of Mobis India After Sales Parts Business Division, spoke about the campaign’s objectives: “At Hyundai Mobis, our customers are always at the forefront of our priorities. We understand that the monsoon season presents unique challenges for vehicle owners. Our ‘Customer Awareness’ campaign aims to educate vehicle owners about the importance of routine maintenance and the role of Hyundai genuine parts in ensuring their safety. We encourage all Hyundai owners to visit their nearest Hyundai service center to have their vehicles thoroughly checked before embarking on any long drives or traveling through hilly areas.”

This campaign highlights several key aspects of vehicle maintenance, including:

Brake Pads: Essential for effective braking, ensuring that the vehicle can stop safely even on wet roads. Wipers: Crucial for maintaining visibility during heavy rainfall, and preventing accidents caused by obstructed views. Headlights: Important for visibility and ensuring that the vehicle is clearly visible to others on the road.

Additionally, Hyundai Mobis recommends its genuine accessories to its customers for enjoying flawless driving experience during the Monsoon season, including

Mudflap : It protects the car from mud splashes Car Cover: Prevention of car from dirt and water during heavy rainfall. 3D Mat: Resistant to dirt, dust, and debris, making them ideal for all weather conditions.

Hyundai Mobis urges all Hyundai vehicle owners to take proactive measures by scheduling a visit to their local Hyundai service center for a thorough vehicle check-up. Regular maintenance and timely replacement of essential parts will help in preventing breakdowns and enhance safety during the monsoon season.

The “Customer Awareness” campaign is a part of Hyundai Mobis’ broader commitment to customer care and safety. By providing valuable information and promoting regular vehicle maintenance, Hyundai Mobis continues to lead the way in ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience for all.