New Delhi, 24 June, 2024 – ibis Hotels India is pleased to announce its partnership with Chai Point, the world’s largest Chai led beverage platform, to bring the Chai Point tea experience across all its properties. This collaboration will ensure that guests receive a consistent and delightfully gourmet chai experience at every ibis hotel in India. As part of this initiative, Chai Point’s state-of-the-art Brewing Bots will be installed in all Spice it Restaurants within ibis Hotels, offering guests a variety of premium teas, including Classic Tea, Masala Tea, Ginger Tea, all brewed to perfection.

From a business perspective, this partnership underscores ibis Hotels’ dedication to enhancing quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. Recognizing the cherished role of tea in Indian culture, ibis Hotels is eager to elevate the Chai experience for its guests. By integrating Chai Point Brewing Bots into all Spice it Restaurants, ibis Hotels aims to cater to tea lovers, by providing a consistently exceptional Chai experience. This strategic initiative not only broadens the variety of tea options available but also elevates the overall dining experience for guests.

“We are thrilled to provide the exact same gourmet milk-tea experience to all our guests across our properties in partnership with Chai Point,” said Mr. Tejus Jose, Director of Operations at ibis & ibis Styles India. This initiative ensures our guests enjoy a consistent, high-quality tea experience at any ibis hotel. By integrating Chai Point’s advanced Brewing Bots, we enhance our commitment to excellent hospitality. This collaboration not only caters to diverse guest preferences but also aligns with our sustainability goals, as the Brewing Bots minimize waste and optimize resource use. We are excited to offer our guests a delightful and memorable tea experience throughout our hotel network.” On behalf of Chai Point, Suvrojeet Chakraborty, Business Head-VaaS, commented, “Partnering with a renowned brand like ibis Hotels is a significant milestone for us. With this collaboration we expand our reach and continue our mission of delivering exceptional tea experiences. By integrating our Brewing Bots at ibis Hotels, we aim to provide guests with a memorable and delightful chai experience that complements their stay. We are confident that guests will appreciate the consistent quality and variety of Chai we offer, further enhancing their overall experience at ibis Hotels. Chai Point has built an end-to-end cloud based brewing software and hardware ecosystem that covers the full journey of its brewing bots’ customer experience.

This exciting collaboration is set to transform the tea experience for guests at ibis Hotels across India. The introduction of Chai Point’s Brewing Bots ensures that guests can enjoy a perfect cup of tea, reflecting India’s rich tea culture, no matter where they stay. This initiative highlights ibis Hotels’ dedication to offering exceptional and consistent experiences, enhancing guest satisfaction, and setting a new standard in the industry. With a variety of flavours available, guests can look forward to an elevated Chai experience that complements their stay at ibis Hotels.