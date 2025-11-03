Ibotta’s ‘Thanksgiving on Us’ Sets the Table for the Season for the Sixth Consecutive Year

DENVER, November 03, 2025 — To kickoff the holiday season, today Ibotta (NYSE: IBTA), which operates the largest digital promotions network in North America, launched its annual Thanksgiving program providing Savers cash back on the holiday’s grocery essentials. According to Ibotta’s 2025 Holiday Outlook, 61 percent of shoppers reported concerns about inflation and its impact on their holiday budget. ‘Thanksgiving on Us’ marks the sixth year of Ibotta’s campaign, helping to put food on the table when the cost of groceries is at an all time high.

Over the past five years, Ibotta’s Thanksgiving program has fed millions of people in America with items available in the Ibotta app. This year, new Savers can redeem cash back on all their Thanksgiving staples, valued at more than $22 in cash back rewards when all eligible items are purchased*.

Existing Savers will have opportunities to redeem cash back offers on Thanksgiving staples, as well. Each Monday in November, an offer for a side item from the Thanksgiving bundle will drop on the Ibotta app. Also, when existing Savers refer a friend to download the Ibotta app, the referring friend will receive a 100 percent cash back offer for a turkey once their friend submits a receipt.

“Providing our Savers the opportunity to access a full Thanksgiving meal at a time when budgets are tighter than ever is core to our value as a company,” said Sara Henderson, vice president of marketing at Ibotta. “The launch of our Thanksgiving program always starts the season off on a hopeful note, and in addition to savings in our app, we are pleased to support communities even more with Feeding America.”

In addition to ‘Thanksgiving on Us’, Ibotta is contributing $50,000 to Feeding America’s® Community Response Fund to address the ongoing uncertainty for SNAP funding. This donation will help ensure that families can remain food secure during a time of change.