ICAI to host World Forum of Accountants 2025 in New Delhi

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to host World Forum of Accountants (WOFA) 2025, from January 31 to February 2, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Exhibition Centre (IICC) in New Delhi.

The theme of the event “Accountability Meets Innovation (AI): For A Sustainable Planet,” aligns with the visionary goals of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, emphasizing on development, economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability and good governance. WOFA 2025 event will host over 8000 national and international delegates from the International Accounting Organizations, Firms, Regulators, Economists, Academicians, Commerce Groups, Business Leaders, Policymakers, Standard Setters and esteemed global leaders from Accountancy Profession.

WOFA 2025 will be inaugurated on 31st January 2025 by the Hon’ble Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, as the Chief Guest.

CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President ICAI, emphasised that WOFA 2025 offers a unique and timely opportunity for professionals to come together and engage in critical discussions surrounding the evolving challenges and opportunities in the accounting profession. “As the global financial landscape continues to undergo rapid transformation, WOFA 2025 serves as an essential platform for learning, sharing best practices, and fostering collaborations that will help shape the future of the financial sector. The event will provide valuable insights into emerging trends and innovations, with a focus on digital transformation, sustainability landscape financial reforms, and the crucial role of accountants in driving positive change and stability in global financial systems. This event is a celebration for India for its step towards making India an accounting hub of the world.”

The 3-days mega convention will have 40+ insightful sessions addressed by galaxy of speakers like:

· CA. Suresh Prabhu, Chancellor, Rishihood University

· Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General of India

· Shri Arun Singh, Member of Parliament

· Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament

· Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament

· Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI

· Shri Debasish Panda, Chairman, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

· Smt. Ravneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India

· Shri Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Chairperson, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA)

· Shri K Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)

· Shri Anand Mohan Bajaj, Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General (Commercial)

· Shri Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary Ministry of External Affairs

· Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairperson, SBI

· Mr. Tom Seidenstein, Chairperson, International Auditing and Assurance Standards Boards (IAASB)

· Mr. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President, South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA)

· Mr. Jean Bouquot, President, International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

· CA. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, GAIL (India) Limited

· Mr. Ritesh Tiwari, ED and CFO Hindustan Unilever Limited

· CA. T V Mohandas Pai, Chairman Aarin Capital, Chairman, Manipal Global Education

· CA. Krishna Kishore Maheshwari, Vice-Chairman & Non-Executive Director Ultratech Cement (Aditya Birla Group)

· Mr. George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance Ltd.

· Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, Director Finance, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

· CA. Sumit Sanghai, National Head: Large Clients Group, ICICI Bank

Key discussions will cover topics such as India’s Banking sector and Rise of Digital Economy, Integrating ESG Metrics into Financial Statements: Fostering Sustainable Economic Growth, Navigating the AI Era: Adapting Regulatory landscape for the Next Decade, Union Budget 2025 Insights, India as the Global Capability Centers (GCC): Challenges and Opportunities, Evolution of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in India, India’s Investment Ki Pathshala: Strategies for Wealth Creation and Rise of India as Global Accounting and Auditing Hub and many more insightful session.

With panel discussions, technical sessions, and expert talks, WOFA 2025 aims to shape the future of finance by promoting innovative solutions for shaping the future of the profession.

CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President of ICAI, emphasised the need to adapt to the fast-evolving digital landscape. “WOFA 2025 will provide a critical platform for professionals to engage in impactful discussions on digital transformation, financial reforms, and sustainability. As we embrace technologies like AI, it’s essential that we stay rooted in our core values of trust, accountability, and ethical conduct, ensuring these innovations align with the principles of transparency and responsible growth,” he said.

The WOFA 2025 will feature an awards ceremony recognising exceptional contributions of ICAI’s regional councils, branches, overseas chapters, and top-ranking professionals.