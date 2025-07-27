ICC Hosts Bengal Rice Conclave: A Step Towards Smarter, Stronger, and Sustainable Agriculture in West Bengal

Kolkata, 27th July 2025: The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in its commitment to empowering the agricultural landscape of Bengal, hosted the Bengal Rice Conclave on Friday. Themed “Enhancing Production, Crop Protection & Smart Irrigation Practices,” the conclave brought together eminent policymakers, agricultural experts, and stakeholders to chart a progressive roadmap for the future of rice cultivation in the state.

Gracing the occasion dignitaries included Chief Guest, Mr. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Hon’ble Minister-In-Charge, Department of Agriculture, Government of West Bengal, Mr. Abhijit Maitra, Special Secretary, Department of Food Supplies, Government of West Bengal; Prof. Swapan Dutta, Former Deputy Director General (Crops), ICAR, Government of India, Mr. Jay Kumar Maroti, General Secretary, Bengal Rice Mill Association Mr Manoj K Fogla, General Secretary, West Bengal Rice Mills owner’s Association and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay highlighted the proactive role the state has played in championing agricultural reforms. “West Bengal ranks among the top in the country when it comes to agricultural innovation and farmer welfare. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the government has launched several impactful schemes that benefit small and marginal farmers, covering everything from production and food supply to marketing,” he said.

In a noteworthy development, the Minister emphasized the government’s push towards mechanization,“With nearly 96% of agricultural land in the state owned by small farmers, we have introduced subsidies ranging from 30% to 80% to facilitate the purchase or hiring of agricultural machinery. Today, we proudly operate 2,500 custom hiring centres across West Bengal.”

He further spoke about the launch of the ‘Nona Swarno’—a salt-tolerant variety of rice, specially developed to support farmers in flood-prone coastal regions. The initiative, led by the Chief Minister, aims to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture and utilize the huge range of land spread over the coastal region of the state.

Addressing concerns about rising rice prices, Mr. Chattopadhyay said, “The Departments of Agriculture, Food Processing Industries, and Food & Supplies are working in tandem to curb the influence of middlemen and stabilise market prices. We are also in active discussions with the Centre to facilitate the export of GI-tagged Gobindobhog rice, known for its fragrance and premium quality.” Dr. Singh, in his welcome address, stressed the importance of such platforms,“This conclave is more than a discussion—it’s a call to action. From production and storage to marketing and exports, today’s sessions are designed to address the full spectrum of challenges and opportunities in Bengal’s rice ecosystem.” Mr Abhijit Maitra said, “West Bengal, being a decentralised paddy procuring state, sources paddy directly from farmers rather than the FCI. Our annual requirement is about 67 lakh metric tonnes, with objectives to protect the interest of the farmers through supporting welfare schemes and preventing distress sales by procuring at the MSP, which has increased from ₹1,470 per quintal in 2016–17 to ₹2,369 for the 2025–26 Kharif Marketing Season. The number of benefiting farmers rose from 15.12 lakh in 2021 to 16.43 lakh in 2024–25. This year, in KMS 2024–25, we’ve procured 56.33 lakh metric tonnes — the highest in five years.”

Also present during the occasion were other dignitaries – Mr Shivesh Kumar Jha, Chief General Manager – IDBI Bank, Mr Madhab Adhikari, Senior Vice President &Sales and Marketing Head of Coromandel International Limited, and Mr Sanjay Sinha, General Manager, Sona Machinery Limited.

Mr. Jay Kumar Maroti said, “As General Secretary of the Bengal Rice Mills Association, I represent the millers, farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs who form the backbone of Bengal’s rice economy. Sustainable practices — solar power, husk boilers, efficient furnaces — must be encouraged. We’re committed to fire and pollution norms but request phased implementation support, as many safety systems aren’t readily available. The rice milling community is committed to building a sustainable, globally competitive Bengal rice sector.” Mr Manoj K Fogla said, “The industry remains committed to complying with all fire and pollution control regulations. However, many of the necessary systems, such as bag filters and fire safety mechanisms, are not easily available in the market. We urge the relevant authorities to provide a phased implementation timeline to facilitate compliance. Equally important is the adoption of data-driven agricultural models. Introducing such practices in Bengal would significantly improve our planning and forecasting capabilities. We also support the introduction of modern technologies such as drones and precision farming, and the rice mill industry stands ready to collaborate on these initiatives.”

The Bengal Rice Conclave successfully opened a dialogue between farmers, policymakers, technocrats, and industry leaders—laying the groundwork for innovations that are not only sustainable but also inclusive and future-ready.