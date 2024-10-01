Iceberg, India’s first organic ice cream brand is in an expansion mode

Hyderabad, October 01, 2024: Iceberg, India’s first organic ice cream brand and Telugu state’s homegrown decade-old product chalked out its ambitious expansion plans.

Launched a Premium Brand ‘Organic Creamery’ in a press conference held on Tuesday in a city hotel.

Planning to open a state-of-the-art, company-owned 73rd outlet in Kavuri Hills on Road No 36 this Dussehra. The store is being set up at an investment of INR 70 lakh. The company made a humble beginning in 2013 in Nellore from a small 200 sft outlet with outsourced material, steadily progressed and became a major brand to reckon with.

64 out of 72 outlets are franchised and 8 company owned and the coming new outlet will be its 9th.

Based in Hyderabad, it has manufacturing at Nellore. Currently, the company has a presence in 7 states—Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa. The turnover of the company is INR 14 crores. It provides direct employment to 100 people and indirectly to 350. It’s operating philosophy is to stay small and think big. It chalked out its ambitious growth plans to be a 100-crore company by the end of FY 2026.

Iceberg is one of the well-known brands in a Rs 20,000 crore crowded Telugu states market that has the presence of over ten brands.

Our growth will come from existing as well as 25 more new outlets—15 in 2025 in Hyderabad and 10 in 2026 elsewhere, which will come up in the next two years disclosed Dr Suhas B Shetty, Founder & CEO of RS Business Ventures LLP, who owns the brand, while addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

We will pump in about INR 11 crores on the expansion of the new outlets. The business models we are aiming for in our future growth plans are both—fully company-owned as well as franchised but operated by the company, Suhas added. We have a steady demand for franchise opportunities and we would not only like to explore but would like to make ambitious and aspiring IcePreneurs become part of our growth story, he added.

The brand shot into fame for its innovative products and unique approaches. It participated in “Shark Tank India” Season 3 and has the unique distinction of being the first-ever company from AP to have participated. It owns a unique solar-powered manufacturing facility situated on two acre premises at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh with a manufacturing capacity of 12500 litres, further expandable up to 25000 litres.

It has the unique distinction of being India’s first organic ice cream brand. It offers more than 36 flavours. It constantly innovates and introduces new products.

The strong forte of the brand is its R&D. Suhas, the 34-year-old founder, and first-generation entrepreneur, known as ‘IcePreneur’, has a doctorate in Pharmacy and carries a legacy of research and health-friendly products.

It was one of the early players to introduce Keto Ice Cream. And bagged orders to supply these products to Hritik Roshan Co-owned HRX Fitness brand.

It has been giving tough competition to existing brands. It developed innovative flavours like charcoal, malai khurma, and gulab jamun among many others.